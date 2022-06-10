Legacy Private Trust Co. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 221 stocks valued at a total of $1.05Bil. The top holdings were IVV(12.17%), ITOT(4.31%), and VTI(4.16%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Legacy Private Trust Co.’s top five trades of the quarter.

Legacy Private Trust Co. reduced their investment in ARCA:AGG by 116,997 shares. The trade had a 1.06% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $100.92.

On 10/06/2022, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF traded for a price of $96.489 per share and a market cap of $77.61Bil. The stock has returned -14.43% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Legacy Private Trust Co. bought 166,833 shares of ARCA:JAGG for a total holding of 299,412. The trade had a 0.72% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $47.64.

On 10/06/2022, JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF traded for a price of $45.565 per share and a market cap of $1.12Bil. The stock has returned -14.51% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Legacy Private Trust Co. bought 20,766 shares of ARCA:IVV for a total holding of 357,574. The trade had a 0.71% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $397.41.

On 10/06/2022, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $376.39 per share and a market cap of $282.39Bil. The stock has returned -12.46% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.50 and a price-book ratio of 3.71.

The guru established a new position worth 14,865 shares in NYSE:LMT, giving the stock a 0.54% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $417.56 during the quarter.

On 10/06/2022, Lockheed Martin Corp traded for a price of $399.705 per share and a market cap of $106.21Bil. The stock has returned 17.65% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Lockheed Martin Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 23.20, a price-book ratio of 9.30, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.15, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.49 and a price-sales ratio of 1.69.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.99, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru established a new position worth 167,569 shares in BATS:FJUL, giving the stock a 0.52% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $34.63 during the quarter.

On 10/06/2022, FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July traded for a price of $33.5216 per share and a market cap of $216.40Mil. The stock has returned -3.67% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July has a price-earnings ratio of 19.54 and a price-book ratio of 3.71.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

