First National Bank of Mount Dora, Trust Investment Services recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 122 stocks valued at a total of $282.00Mil. The top holdings were MUB(4.52%), SPY(3.71%), and AAPL(3.51%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were First National Bank of Mount Dora, Trust Investment Services’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, First National Bank of Mount Dora, Trust Investment Services bought 29,753 shares of NYSE:NEE for a total holding of 46,465. The trade had a 0.83% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $84.84.

On 10/06/2022, NextEra Energy Inc traded for a price of $79.61 per share and a market cap of $156.86Bil. The stock has returned 0.39% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, NextEra Energy Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 60.94, a price-book ratio of 4.30, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 30.57 and a price-sales ratio of 9.02.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.97, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, First National Bank of Mount Dora, Trust Investment Services bought 17,384 shares of NYSE:PG for a total holding of 48,519. The trade had a 0.78% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $142.05.

On 10/06/2022, Procter & Gamble Co traded for a price of $127.63 per share and a market cap of $304.18Bil. The stock has returned -7.16% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Procter & Gamble Co has a price-earnings ratio of 21.95, a price-book ratio of 6.67, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.41, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.54 and a price-sales ratio of 4.02.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.84, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, First National Bank of Mount Dora, Trust Investment Services bought 12,360 shares of NYSE:WM for a total holding of 15,153. The trade had a 0.7% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $165.07.

On 10/06/2022, Waste Management Inc traded for a price of $159.72 per share and a market cap of $66.04Bil. The stock has returned 7.28% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Waste Management Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 31.19, a price-book ratio of 9.19, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.57, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.39 and a price-sales ratio of 3.52.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.01, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru established a new position worth 8,220 shares in NAS:ADP, giving the stock a 0.66% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $235.93 during the quarter.

On 10/06/2022, Automatic Data Processing Inc traded for a price of $236.9 per share and a market cap of $98.61Bil. The stock has returned 17.87% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Automatic Data Processing Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 33.86, a price-book ratio of 30.63, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.26, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.88 and a price-sales ratio of 6.23.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.08, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru established a new position worth 8,040 shares in NYSE:MCD, giving the stock a 0.66% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $255.59 during the quarter.

On 10/06/2022, McDonald's Corp traded for a price of $236.85 per share and a market cap of $174.49Bil. The stock has returned -1.78% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, McDonald's Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 29.20, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.41, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.38 and a price-sales ratio of 7.54.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.94, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

