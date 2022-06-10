Lowe Wealth Advisors, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 357 stocks valued at a total of $170.00Mil. The top holdings were SPY(30.40%), USMV(10.63%), and QQQ(8.73%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Lowe Wealth Advisors, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Lowe Wealth Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:IAU by 153,918 shares. The trade had a 2.88% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $32.77.

On 10/06/2022, iShares Gold Trust traded for a price of $32.4911 per share and a market cap of $26.23Bil. The stock has returned -3.26% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Gold Trust has a price-book ratio of 5.86.

During the quarter, Lowe Wealth Advisors, LLC bought 160,095 shares of ARCA:SH for a total holding of 225,062. The trade had a 1.63% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $15.66.

On 10/06/2022, ProShares Short S&P500 -1x Shares traded for a price of $16.46 per share and a market cap of $3.36Bil. The stock has returned 9.39% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Lowe Wealth Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:SPY by 3,043 shares. The trade had a 0.63% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $395.76.

On 10/06/2022, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF traded for a price of $374.875 per share and a market cap of $347.03Bil. The stock has returned -12.42% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the ETF a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.50, a price-book ratio of 3.71, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.35, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.99 and a price-sales ratio of 2.69.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Lowe Wealth Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:QQQ by 3,259 shares. The trade had a 0.5% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $301.34.

On 10/06/2022, INVESCO QQQ Trust traded for a price of $281.34 per share and a market cap of $155.63Bil. The stock has returned -21.28% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, INVESCO QQQ Trust has a price-earnings ratio of 23.94 and a price-book ratio of 6.26.

During the quarter, Lowe Wealth Advisors, LLC bought 10,560 shares of ARCA:JEPI for a total holding of 59,500. The trade had a 0.32% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $55.12.

On 10/06/2022, JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF traded for a price of $52.43 per share and a market cap of $13.08Bil. The stock has returned -4.18% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 22.28 and a price-book ratio of 4.12.

