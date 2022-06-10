Elevated Capital Advisors, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

9350 S. 150 E. SUITE 320 SANDY, UT 84070

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 147 stocks valued at a total of $253.00Mil. The top holdings were QQQ(4.29%), RIGS(3.21%), and SPSB(3.20%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Elevated Capital Advisors, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 276,624 shares in ARCA:SPSB, giving the stock a 3.2% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $29.64 during the quarter.

On 10/06/2022, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $29.245 per share and a market cap of $7.00Bil. The stock has returned -5.08% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Elevated Capital Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:QQQ by 21,188 shares. The trade had a 2.56% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $301.34.

On 10/06/2022, INVESCO QQQ Trust traded for a price of $281.34 per share and a market cap of $155.63Bil. The stock has returned -21.28% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, INVESCO QQQ Trust has a price-earnings ratio of 23.94 and a price-book ratio of 6.26.

Elevated Capital Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:FIXD by 124,385 shares. The trade had a 2.05% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $45.91.

On 10/06/2022, First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF traded for a price of $43.71 per share and a market cap of $3.38Bil. The stock has returned -16.45% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 19,320 shares in ARCA:VUG, giving the stock a 1.64% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $240.74 during the quarter.

On 10/06/2022, Vanguard Growth ETF traded for a price of $225.502 per share and a market cap of $69.85Bil. The stock has returned -22.42% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 27.38 and a price-book ratio of 7.40.

The guru established a new position worth 110,338 shares in ARCA:VEA, giving the stock a 1.59% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $40.64 during the quarter.

On 10/06/2022, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF traded for a price of $37.685 per share and a market cap of $87.36Bil. The stock has returned -22.18% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a price-book ratio of 1.45.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

