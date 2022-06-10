ACT Advisors, LLC. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 28 stocks valued at a total of $143.00Mil. The top holdings were JPST(31.00%), BIL(20.72%), and OMFL(16.90%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were ACT Advisors, LLC.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 324,329 shares in ARCA:BIL, giving the stock a 20.72% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $91.34 during the quarter.

On 10/06/2022, SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF traded for a price of $91.4762 per share and a market cap of $24.58Bil. The stock has returned 0.40% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

ACT Advisors, LLC. reduced their investment in BATS:MTUM by 153,228 shares. The trade had a 15.31% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $139.25.

On 10/06/2022, iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF traded for a price of $137.81 per share and a market cap of $9.50Bil. The stock has returned -20.96% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 17.17 and a price-book ratio of 3.64.

During the quarter, ACT Advisors, LLC. bought 73,393 shares of ARCA:JPST for a total holding of 886,237. The trade had a 2.57% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.05.

On 10/06/2022, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF traded for a price of $50.0768 per share and a market cap of $22.16Bil. The stock has returned -0.33% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 33,095-share investment in NAS:CDC. Previously, the stock had a 1.6% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $66.21 during the quarter.

On 10/06/2022, VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd traded for a price of $61.14 per share and a market cap of $1.97Bil. The stock has returned -3.90% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd has a price-earnings ratio of 14.41 and a price-book ratio of 2.23.

ACT Advisors, LLC. reduced their investment in BATS:OMFL by 46,882 shares. The trade had a 1.42% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $42.4.

On 10/06/2022, Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF traded for a price of $40.92 per share and a market cap of $1.96Bil. The stock has returned -11.81% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.36 and a price-book ratio of 4.22.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

