ETF Portfolio Partners, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 50 stocks valued at a total of $226.00Mil. The top holdings were VTI(16.69%), IWB(13.07%), and AGG(12.93%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were ETF Portfolio Partners, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 96,051 shares in ARCA:MGV, giving the stock a 3.82% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $97.52 during the quarter.

On 10/06/2022, Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF traded for a price of $93.53 per share and a market cap of $5.16Bil. The stock has returned -3.70% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 15.60 and a price-book ratio of 2.62.

ETF Portfolio Partners, Inc. reduced their investment in BATS:USMV by 124,950 shares. The trade had a 3.78% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $71.77.

On 10/06/2022, iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF traded for a price of $67.83 per share and a market cap of $28.09Bil. The stock has returned -7.07% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 21.75 and a price-book ratio of 4.02.

During the quarter, ETF Portfolio Partners, Inc. bought 8,121 shares of ARCA:VTI for a total holding of 210,405. The trade had a 0.64% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $198.53.

On 10/06/2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF traded for a price of $187.77 per share and a market cap of $250.32Bil. The stock has returned -15.19% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a price-book ratio of 3.39.

During the quarter, ETF Portfolio Partners, Inc. bought 6,657 shares of ARCA:IWB for a total holding of 149,877. The trade had a 0.58% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $218.33.

On 10/06/2022, iShares Russell 1000 ETF traded for a price of $206.38 per share and a market cap of $25.86Bil. The stock has returned -14.51% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.92 and a price-book ratio of 3.58.

During the quarter, ETF Portfolio Partners, Inc. bought 4,979 shares of ARCA:MGK for a total holding of 64,884. The trade had a 0.38% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $196.51.

On 10/06/2022, Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF traded for a price of $182.57 per share and a market cap of $10.42Bil. The stock has returned -22.52% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 28.58 and a price-book ratio of 8.48.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

