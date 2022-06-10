Krilogy Financial LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 309 stocks valued at a total of $838.00Mil. The top holdings were SCHV(7.49%), SCHG(7.37%), and SCHF(5.31%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Krilogy Financial LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Krilogy Financial LLC bought 47,710 shares of ARCA:TLH for a total holding of 298,291. The trade had a 0.62% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $118.06.

On 10/06/2022, iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $108.41 per share and a market cap of $4.41Bil. The stock has returned -24.88% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 154,890 shares in ARCA:PSTP, giving the stock a 0.44% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $24.84 during the quarter.

On 10/06/2022, Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF traded for a price of $24.1645 per share and a market cap of $32.62Mil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.50 and a price-book ratio of 3.71.

During the quarter, Krilogy Financial LLC bought 93,787 shares of ARCA:SCHF for a total holding of 1,580,361. The trade had a 0.32% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $31.39.

On 10/06/2022, Schwab International Equity ETF traded for a price of $29.02 per share and a market cap of $24.51Bil. The stock has returned -22.05% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab International Equity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a price-book ratio of 1.48.

During the quarter, Krilogy Financial LLC bought 50,149 shares of ARCA:JPST for a total holding of 92,000. The trade had a 0.3% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.05.

On 10/06/2022, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF traded for a price of $50.07 per share and a market cap of $22.16Bil. The stock has returned -0.34% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Krilogy Financial LLC reduced their investment in BATS:BMAR by 57,325 shares. The trade had a 0.19% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $32.23.

On 10/06/2022, Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - March traded for a price of $31.0845 per share and a market cap of $78.49Mil. The stock has returned -6.34% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - March has a price-earnings ratio of 18.48 and a price-book ratio of 3.57.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

