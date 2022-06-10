Independence Bank of Kentucky recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 418 stocks valued at a total of $203.00Mil. The top holdings were SPY(5.66%), AAPL(4.41%), and VOO(2.79%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Independence Bank of Kentucky’s top five trades of the quarter.

Independence Bank of Kentucky reduced their investment in NAS:VCIT by 14,185 shares. The trade had a 0.51% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $79.93.

On 10/06/2022, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $76.16 per share and a market cap of $37.58Bil. The stock has returned -16.81% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Independence Bank of Kentucky reduced their investment in BATS:IGHG by 16,125 shares. The trade had a 0.5% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $69.33.

On 10/06/2022, ProShares Investment Grade-Interest Rate Hedged traded for a price of $68.69 per share and a market cap of $405.27Mil. The stock has returned -6.46% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 19,950-share investment in NYSE:GSK. Previously, the stock had a 0.49% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $36.57 during the quarter.

On 10/06/2022, GSK PLC traded for a price of $30 per share and a market cap of $61.01Bil. The stock has returned -17.79% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, GSK PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 11.67, a price-book ratio of 3.24, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.81, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.24 and a price-sales ratio of 1.50.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.87, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Independence Bank of Kentucky bought 4,317 shares of ARCA:GLD for a total holding of 16,052. The trade had a 0.33% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $160.81.

On 10/06/2022, SPDR Gold Shares ETF traded for a price of $159.63 per share and a market cap of $51.94Bil. The stock has returned -3.27% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Independence Bank of Kentucky reduced their investment in NAS:INTC by 17,973 shares. The trade had a 0.3% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $34.09.

On 10/06/2022, Intel Corp traded for a price of $27.18 per share and a market cap of $111.60Bil. The stock has returned -46.97% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Intel Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 5.82, a price-book ratio of 1.10, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.42, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 3.53 and a price-sales ratio of 1.54.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.55, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

