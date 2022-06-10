Martin Capital Partners, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 77 stocks valued at a total of $216.00Mil. The top holdings were PFE(3.59%), UL(3.19%), and JNJ(3.13%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Martin Capital Partners, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 64,403-share investment in NYSE:BNS. Previously, the stock had a 1.81% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $57.16 during the quarter.

On 10/06/2022, Bank of Nova Scotia traded for a price of $47.53 per share and a market cap of $57.07Bil. The stock has returned -17.76% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Bank of Nova Scotia has a price-earnings ratio of 7.73, a price-book ratio of 1.20, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.89 and a price-sales ratio of 2.51.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.77, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, Martin Capital Partners, LLC bought 110,836 shares of NYSE:CFG for a total holding of 118,054. The trade had a 1.77% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $36.99.

On 10/06/2022, Citizens Financial Group Inc traded for a price of $35.43 per share and a market cap of $17.56Bil. The stock has returned -23.76% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Citizens Financial Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 8.96, a price-book ratio of 0.78, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.49 and a price-sales ratio of 2.24.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.84, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, Martin Capital Partners, LLC bought 12,128 shares of NAS:AAPL for a total holding of 14,594. The trade had a 0.78% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $156.95.

On 10/06/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $145.43 per share and a market cap of $2,337.17Bil. The stock has returned 3.05% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 23.99, a price-book ratio of 40.27, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.69, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.29 and a price-sales ratio of 6.17.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.85, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, Martin Capital Partners, LLC bought 64,728 shares of NAS:INTC for a total holding of 201,020. The trade had a 0.77% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $34.09.

On 10/06/2022, Intel Corp traded for a price of $27.18 per share and a market cap of $111.60Bil. The stock has returned -46.97% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Intel Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 5.82, a price-book ratio of 1.10, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.42, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 3.53 and a price-sales ratio of 1.54.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.55, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, Martin Capital Partners, LLC bought 36,218 shares of NYSE:PFE for a total holding of 176,917. The trade had a 0.73% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $48.59.

On 10/06/2022, Pfizer Inc traded for a price of $43.09 per share and a market cap of $241.84Bil. The stock has returned 6.33% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Pfizer Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 8.40, a price-book ratio of 2.75, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.80, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.42 and a price-sales ratio of 2.43.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.49, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

