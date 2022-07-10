Marquette Asset Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

150 SOUTH 5TH STREET MINNEAPOLIS, MN 55402

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 250 stocks valued at a total of $320.00Mil. The top holdings were SCHG(20.24%), IWF(9.18%), and RPG(7.73%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Marquette Asset Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 47,000-share investment in ARCA:XLK. Previously, the stock had a 1.7% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $136.2 during the quarter.

On 10/07/2022, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF traded for a price of $125.95 per share and a market cap of $37.82Bil. The stock has returned -15.94% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 24.49 and a price-book ratio of 7.79.

During the quarter, Marquette Asset Management, LLC bought 50,870 shares of ARCA:SCHD for a total holding of 352,353. The trade had a 1.06% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $72.31.

On 10/07/2022, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF traded for a price of $68.97 per share and a market cap of $36.59Bil. The stock has returned -5.56% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a price-book ratio of 3.50.

The guru sold out of their 27,200-share investment in ARCA:XLV. Previously, the stock had a 0.99% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $128.37 during the quarter.

On 10/07/2022, Health Care Select Sector SPDR traded for a price of $125.27 per share and a market cap of $37.06Bil. The stock has returned 1.01% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Health Care Select Sector SPDR has a price-earnings ratio of 20.04 and a price-book ratio of 4.42.

The guru sold out of their 40,500-share investment in ARCA:AVUS. Previously, the stock had a 0.75% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $68.67 during the quarter.

On 10/07/2022, Avantis U.S. Equity ETF traded for a price of $65.8 per share and a market cap of $2.58Bil. The stock has returned -10.96% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a price-book ratio of 2.81.

During the quarter, Marquette Asset Management, LLC bought 60,710 shares of ARCA:KOMP for a total holding of 274,176. The trade had a 0.73% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $43.36.

On 10/07/2022, SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF traded for a price of $40.61 per share and a market cap of $1.59Bil. The stock has returned -31.95% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 17.82 and a price-book ratio of 2.20.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.