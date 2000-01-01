Guru investor Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio) likes the transportation industry, and one of his three favorites is Landstar System Inc. ( LSTR, Financial) according to comments he made on his website. Specifically, in a letter dated May 23, he wrote, “I’m personally adding to areas that we’ve had good experience with. Transportation is one of them. We are adding to Forward Air ( FWRD, Financial). Landstar, just a superb company, and Air Lease ( AL, Financial).”

It’s hard to argue with Royce on this pick. Landstar has one of the highest GuruFocus ratings for fundamentals, it has many competitive advantages that keep it profitable and it is trading at a discounted price based on several metrics. The undervaluation is largely due to the market-wide selloff that began late last year.

About Landstar

Landstar is a transportation company that uses digital technologies to connect shippers with trucking and other ways of moving freight. Its networks connect some 1,200 independent commission sales agents with 102,000 third-party providers (mainly individual trucking operators and carriers). The company provided this overview in the presentation that accompanied its second-quarter 2022 results:

Based in Jacksonville, Florida, Landstar operates mainly in the U.S. with lesser operations in Canada, Mexico and other countries. It has a market cap of $5.39 billion as of this writing.

Competition

The company notes in its 10-K for 2021 that it operates in an extremely competitive and fragmented industry. Its main competitors are “truckload carriers, third party logistics companies, digital freight brokers, intermodal transportation and logistics service providers, railroads, less-than-truckload carriers and other asset-light transportation and logistics service providers.”

It believes it has several competitive advantages over many other transportation and logistics companies:

Its overall size

Service offerings

Availability of a wide range of equipment

Geographically dispersed network of local independent agents.

Yet, as we will see based on the GuruFocus profitability section for the stock, its margins are only average for the industry (for example, it has a 5.89% net margin versus 5.15% for the transportation industry median).

The GuruFocus competitive comparison includes other logistics companies such as XPO Logistics (XPO) and GXO Logistics (GX):

Financial strength

The company gets a rating of 8 out of 10 from GuruFocus for financial strength.

As the table indicates, Landstar has only a modest amount of debt; it has roughly $140 of operating income for every $1 of interest expenses. Not surprisingly, it has a very high Altman Z-Score, which implies an extremely low likelihood of bankruptcy.

Similarly, it has a reasonable Piotroski F-Score, but most impressive is its return on invested capital (ROIC) to weigthed average cost of capital (WACC) ratio. Its WACC is just 7.06% while its ROIC is more than five times higher at 40.16%. In other words, it is creating significant value for shareholders.

One of the reasons for its financial strength is its “asset-light” business model. While most companies in the transportation industry have to expend a great deal of capital (and often take on debt) to buy trucks, trailers, aircraft and other equipment, Landstar needs relatively less because it is buying digital technologies and capacity.

Profitability

GuruFocus gives the stock a profitability rank of 9 out of 10.

As noted above, Landstar’s margins are around the industry averages, but certainly its return on equity of 52.19% is much better than average. Note, too, that the company has generated a profit every year for the past 10 years, helping to push its business predictability rating to 3.5 out of 5.0 stars. That's encouraging for a company in a cyclical industry.

Growth

Thanks to its industry-leading revenue growth, it receives a remarkable 10 out of 10 score for growth. In another good sign, its earnings per share without non-recurring items growth rate comes in higher than its revenue growth rate.

Take the yellow bar after the EPS without NRI line with a grain of salt. Although the yellow bar denotes average performance among peers, Landstar’s EPS without NRI growth rate averages 17.3% per year over the past three years while the industry median is 10.3%. That’s actually a big difference, especially when we consider the effects of compounding.

Over the past decade, the company’s free cash flow has grown by an average of 8.73% per year:

The company's loading and revenue trends have been positive. The recent investor presentation provided two examples for van equipment (trucks with enclosed boxes); the number of loads grew from less than 310,000 in 2019 to more than 370,000 in 2021. Over the same period, revenue per load grew from about $1,800 to roughly $2,600, an increase of 44.44% over three years.

Dividends and share repurchases

No one would buy this stock for its dividend, which is just 0.70%, well below the industry average of 3.22%. However, if you add on the share buybacks, which have an average of 2.10% per year over the past three years, the total yield would get close to the industry average for dividends.

Valuation

The GF Value rank is 10 out of 10.

The GF Value rank should not be confused with the GF Value chart. The GF Value chart is based on a combination of historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor for past returns and growth and future estimates of business performance. Based on this model, the GF Value chart estimates whether a stock is overvalued, undervalued, fairly valued or a value trap. The GF Value rank is based on the GF Value chart, but the rank is assigned based on how well stocks with that GF Value assessment have performed on average throughout history. You can read more about this topic here.

While the price-earnings ratio is near the transportation industry average, the PEG ratio (which factors in Ebitda growth) indicates the price is modestly undervalued.

The discounted cash flow (DCF) calculator also arrives at a significantly undervalued conclusion and a solid margin of safety using the following assumptions:

Note that the growth phase uses the 10-year average historical growth of EPS without NRI, which is 13.50%. The pace of growth has picked up to 18.80% over the past five years and 54.90% in the past year.

GF Value

Landstar lands a near-perfect GF Score, driven by high ranks for profitability, GF Value, growth, financial strength and momentum:

Gurus

Six of the gurus followed by GuruFocus had positions in Landstar at the end of the second quarter. These were the three largest:

Chuck Royce Trades, Portfolio) of Royce Investment Partners neither bought nor sold during the quarter and finished with 454,510 shares, representing a 1.25% interest in Landstar and 0.68% of his firm's 13F equity portfolio.

Trades, Portfolio) of Royce Investment Partners neither bought nor sold during the quarter and finished with 454,510 shares, representing a 1.25% interest in Landstar and 0.68% of his firm's 13F equity portfolio. Jim Simons Trades, Portfolio) of Renaissance Technologies reduced his holding by 50.3% to finish with 87,040 shares.

Trades, Portfolio) of Renaissance Technologies reduced his holding by 50.3% to finish with 87,040 shares. Joel Greenblatt Trades, Portfolio) of Gotham Asset Management upped his holding by 97.26% and finished June with 12,246 shares.

Institutional investors held the majority of shares outstanding at 77.92%, while insiders owned 1.97%. Among the insiders, CEO James Gattoni had the largest position at 94,792 shares.

Conclusion

I find it hard to make a case against Landstar. As we’ve seen, it enjoys very robust fundamentals, is undervalued and provides a modest current return to shareholders. It is also growing, and the growth of its earnings has accelerated in the past five years.

It does carry some debt, but with an interest coverage ratio of more than 140 and a stellar Altman Z-Score, there is no doubt about its financial strength.

Accordingly, Landstar might make the short lists of value investors prepared to overlook a modest amount of debt. Growth investors who expect its current growth to continue might check it out as well. But for income investors, there are better deals elsewhere.