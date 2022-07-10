Nexus Investment Management ULC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 64 stocks valued at a total of $803.00Mil. The top holdings were RY(5.70%), TD(5.46%), and CVS(4.75%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Nexus Investment Management ULC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Nexus Investment Management ULC bought 21,860 shares of NAS:META for a total holding of 153,249. The trade had a 0.37% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $162.08.

On 10/07/2022, Meta Platforms Inc traded for a price of $137.67 per share and a market cap of $373.76Bil. The stock has returned -58.32% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Meta Platforms Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 11.66, a price-book ratio of 3.01, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.44, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.37 and a price-sales ratio of 3.31.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.36, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, Nexus Investment Management ULC bought 53,800 shares of NYSE:ENB for a total holding of 722,897. The trade had a 0.25% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $42.17.

On 10/07/2022, Enbridge Inc traded for a price of $37.45 per share and a market cap of $76.13Bil. The stock has returned -1.69% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Enbridge Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 21.22, a price-book ratio of 1.88, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 7.32, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.55 and a price-sales ratio of 1.98.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.91, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, Nexus Investment Management ULC bought 48,800 shares of NYSE:GLW for a total holding of 117,700. The trade had a 0.18% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $33.87.

On 10/07/2022, Corning Inc traded for a price of $30.93 per share and a market cap of $26.62Bil. The stock has returned -10.53% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Corning Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 13.52, a price-book ratio of 2.21, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 10.38, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.48 and a price-sales ratio of 1.86.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.79, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, Nexus Investment Management ULC bought 14,100 shares of NYSE:JPM for a total holding of 266,072. The trade had a 0.18% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $114.76.

On 10/07/2022, JPMorgan Chase & Co traded for a price of $107.31 per share and a market cap of $317.13Bil. The stock has returned -33.65% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, JPMorgan Chase & Co has a price-earnings ratio of 8.68, a price-book ratio of 1.25, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.30 and a price-sales ratio of 2.68.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.73, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, Nexus Investment Management ULC bought 28,355 shares of NYSE:BNS for a total holding of 566,811. The trade had a 0.17% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $57.16.

On 10/07/2022, Bank of Nova Scotia traded for a price of $47.5 per share and a market cap of $57.06Bil. The stock has returned -18.44% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Bank of Nova Scotia has a price-earnings ratio of 7.79, a price-book ratio of 1.20, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.90 and a price-sales ratio of 2.54.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.77, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

