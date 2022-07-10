Gulf International Bank (UK) Ltd recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 689 stocks valued at a total of $5.31Bil. The top holdings were AAPL(7.02%), MSFT(5.19%), and AMZN(3.25%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Gulf International Bank (UK) Ltd’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 69,209-share investment in NYSE:MBT. Previously, the stock had a 0.21% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $5.5 during the quarter.

On 10/07/2022, Mobile TeleSystems PJSC traded for a price of $5.5 per share and a market cap of $4.63Bil. The stock has returned -32.65% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Mobile TeleSystems PJSC has a price-earnings ratio of 9.12, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.88, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 3.85 and a price-sales ratio of 0.76.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.65, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru established a new position worth 9,530 shares in NYSE:CSL, giving the stock a 0.05% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $286.61 during the quarter.

On 10/07/2022, Carlisle Companies Inc traded for a price of $297.21 per share and a market cap of $15.44Bil. The stock has returned 49.69% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Carlisle Companies Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.62, a price-book ratio of 5.35, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.87, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.07 and a price-sales ratio of 2.61.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.11, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru established a new position worth 47,400 shares in NAS:GLPI, giving the stock a 0.04% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $49.39 during the quarter.

On 10/07/2022, Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc traded for a price of $46.46 per share and a market cap of $11.82Bil. The stock has returned 1.43% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.87, a price-book ratio of 3.70, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.43, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.55 and a price-sales ratio of 9.10.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.08, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru established a new position worth 1,155 shares in NYSE:TPL, giving the stock a 0.04% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $1733.48 during the quarter.

On 10/07/2022, Texas Pacific Land Corp traded for a price of $2038.99 per share and a market cap of $15.63Bil. The stock has returned 76.91% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 10 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Texas Pacific Land Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 41.28, a price-book ratio of 24.25, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.12, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 29.13 and a price-sales ratio of 26.37.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.32, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

During the quarter, Gulf International Bank (UK) Ltd bought 15,640 shares of NAS:AMZN for a total holding of 1,526,940. The trade had a 0.03% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $126.4.

On 10/07/2022, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $117.66 per share and a market cap of $1,225.56Bil. The stock has returned -26.24% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 107.80, a price-book ratio of 9.32, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.57, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 25.44 and a price-sales ratio of 2.54.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.62, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

