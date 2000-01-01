Despite the market rallies earlier this week, there are still many names trading close to their 52-week lows. For income investors, this can be an opportunity to pick up stocks offering generous dividend yields while they possibly trade at a discount to intrinsic value.

This is especially true of companies in the utilities sector. This sector is a personal favorite of mine as these companies often operate with a near monopoly, which leads to consistent business performance and steady dividend growth.

I will examine three utility stock that meet the following criteria:

Trade less than 5% above their 52-week low.

Offer a dividend yield of at least 3%.

Trade below the GF Value Line.

American Electric

The first utility name is American Electric Power Co. Inc. ( AEP, Financial). The company has been in business for more than 100 years, has a market capitalization of $43 billion and generated revenue of $16.8 billion in 2021.

American Electric Power has operations in nearly a dozen U.S. states, including Texas, Michigan, Ohio, Tennessee and Virginia. In total, the company provides electricity to 5.5 million customers. While the majority of the company’s business is regulated, American Electric Power has made inroads into renewable energy in recent years. Windfarm and battery installation joint ventures have given the company more of a presence in this increasingly important and lucrative business.

Shares of the company are up slightly over the last year and American Electric Power is currently trading 4.3% above its 52-week low of $80.22.

American Electric Power has raised its dividend for 17 consecutive years. The dividend has a compound annual growth rate of 5.3% since 2012 and 5.8% since 2017, according to Value Line. Shares yield 3.7% presently, which is more than twice the average yield of 1.75% for the S&P 500 Index. The company is projected to have a payout ratio of 62%, which is near the average of 63% since 2012.

The stock looks to be trading well below its intrinsic value according to the GF Value Line, which is based on historical ratios, past financial performance and analysts' future earnings projections.

American Electric Power has a price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.87. Reaching its GF Value would result in a return of 14.9% before factoring in the stock’s dividend yield. The stock is rated as modestly undervalued by GuruFocus.

Dominion Energy

The next utility name is Dominion Energy Inc. ( D, Financial), which has a market capitalization of $54 billion and annual revenue of almost $14 billion.

Dominion Energy has a sizeable presence along the Atlantic coast. The company has close to 7 million customers in more then a dozen states, including North Carolina and Virginia. The company sold a majority of its gas transmission and storage business to Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio)'s Berkshire Hathaway ( BRK.A, Financial)( BRK.B, Financial) in late 2020 for $9.7 billion.

Dominion Energy has fallen 10.9% over the last 12 months and is presently trading at its 52-week low of $64.70.

Following the asset sale to Berkshire, the company reduced its dividend by 49% at the end of 2020. This ended Dominion Energy’s 16-year dividend growth streak. The company did raise its dividend by 6% for the March 20 payment date. Dominion Energy yields 4.1% at the moment. The company has a projected payout ratio of 65%, which would tie last year’s result for the lowest payout ratio since at least 2012.

Dominion Energy looks to be undervalued relative to its GF Value.

Shares have a price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.79, implying a potential return of 27.4% if the stock were to reach its GF Value. The dividend could push total returns past the 30% mark. The stock is rated as modestly undervalued by GuruFocus.

Duke

The final name to consider is Duke Energy Corp. ( DUK, Financial). With a value of $69 billion, Duke is one of the largest utility companies in the country. The company has annual revenue in excess of $25 billion.

Duke has a massive footprint of 7.6 million electric customers across Florida, Indiana, Kentucky, North Carolina, South Carolina and Ohio. The company also provides natural gas to 1.6 million customers in Kentucky, North Carolina, South Carolina, Ohio and Tennessee.

The stock has lost almost 11% over the past year and now sits at a new 52-week low of $89.39.

Much of this decline has occurred in the past week as Hurricane Ian has weighed on utility names in the path of destruction. While a cleanup will take quite some time, the vast majority of Duke’s customers in Florida have had their power restored.

Duke has increased its dividend for the past 11 years. The five- and 10-year CAGR are both 2.8% as the company has been the definition of a slow and steady dividend grower. The trade-off for the low dividend growth is that Duke yields 4.5%, more than two-and-a-half times that of the market average. The projected 2022 payout ratio of 74% is at the low end of the 10-year range of 73% to 91%.

Shares of the company are slightly below their GF Value.

Duke has a price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.91. Investors would see a 10.3% gain if the stock were to reach its GF Value. The stock is rated as fairly valued by GuruFocus.

Final thoughts

American Electric Power, Dominion Energy and Duke are three stocks that have traded flat or sold off over the last year. All three names are within 5% of the 52-week low. As a result, each name is trading at a double-digit discount to its intrinsic value and pays a generous dividend yield. Investors looking for value and income from the utility sector might find these names attractive enough to add to their watchlist.