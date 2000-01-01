Some investors become extremely excited about specific aspects of a company. For example, they may unearth a stock that has an exceptionally low price-earnings ratio compared to its sector peers. Or they may find a company with stunning long-term growth potential due to a large competitive advantage over industry rivals.

This may lead them to buy such companies. However, this can lead to disappointing returns. Stocks need to appeal across a wide range of areas to merit purchase. For instance, there is little to be gained from purchasing a stock that trades at a low valuation if it is an unattractive business with large amounts of debt and low profitability. Likewise, an investor can find a superb business that may prove to be an underperforming investment if its shares sell at a price which already factors in its long-term prospects.

This viewpoint has previously been discussed by Oaktree Capital co-founder Howard Marks (Trades, Portfolio), who said, “Successful investing requires thoughtful attention to many separate aspects, all at the same time. Omit any one and the result is likely to be less than satisfactory.”

A disciplined approach

Using a checklist can ensure any potential purchases score well across a wide range of areas. For example, a checklist can include consideration of areas such as financial strength, competitive advantage and value compared to peers.

Crucially, a checklist requires a company to perform well in all areas to be of sufficient merit to warrant purchase. Otherwise, an investor will move on to the next stock and compare its credentials versus their checklist of requirements.

A checklist also helps to remove emotion from the decision-making process. All too often, an investor’s excitement consumes their rational thought process. By constructing a checklist away from the "animal spirits" of the stock market, it is possible to create a simple, disciplined investment approach that, while not foolproof, nevertheless aids an investor in conducting themselves in a business-like manner.

An evolving process

Of course, no checklist will ever cover every single aspect of a prospective investment. Even after many years of evolution, every investor’s checklist can be improved. Therefore, diversification and taking a long-term view are still required to compensate for likely mistakes that will be made when apportioning capital.

However, a checklist is particularly beneficial during periods of economic uncertainty such as those being experienced today. Many investors may fail to consider all aspects of a company's investment potential in the current climate – especially since many stocks are trading at low prices. By using a structured approach, it is far easier to create a balanced portfolio filled with high-quality companies that offer long-term stock market outperformance potential.