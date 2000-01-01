Enjoy a 7-Day Free Trial Thru 10/14!

Howard Marks on the Key to Successful Investing

Considering all aspects of a potential investment is crucial

Author's Avatar
Just now
Summary
  • Investors must not allow themselves to become excited about a stock based on a limited range of factors
  • A checklist can help them to thoroughly analyze a stock prior to purchase
Article's Main Image

Some investors become extremely excited about specific aspects of a company. For example, they may unearth a stock that has an exceptionally low price-earnings ratio compared to its sector peers. Or they may find a company with stunning long-term growth potential due to a large competitive advantage over industry rivals.

This may lead them to buy such companies. However, this can lead to disappointing returns. Stocks need to appeal across a wide range of areas to merit purchase. For instance, there is little to be gained from purchasing a stock that trades at a low valuation if it is an unattractive business with large amounts of debt and low profitability. Likewise, an investor can find a superb business that may prove to be an underperforming investment if its shares sell at a price which already factors in its long-term prospects.

This viewpoint has previously been discussed by Oaktree Capital co-founder

Howard Marks (Trades, Portfolio), who said, “Successful investing requires thoughtful attention to many separate aspects, all at the same time. Omit any one and the result is likely to be less than satisfactory.”

A disciplined approach

Using a checklist can ensure any potential purchases score well across a wide range of areas. For example, a checklist can include consideration of areas such as financial strength, competitive advantage and value compared to peers.

Crucially, a checklist requires a company to perform well in all areas to be of sufficient merit to warrant purchase. Otherwise, an investor will move on to the next stock and compare its credentials versus their checklist of requirements.

A checklist also helps to remove emotion from the decision-making process. All too often, an investor’s excitement consumes their rational thought process. By constructing a checklist away from the "animal spirits" of the stock market, it is possible to create a simple, disciplined investment approach that, while not foolproof, nevertheless aids an investor in conducting themselves in a business-like manner.

An evolving process

Of course, no checklist will ever cover every single aspect of a prospective investment. Even after many years of evolution, every investor’s checklist can be improved. Therefore, diversification and taking a long-term view are still required to compensate for likely mistakes that will be made when apportioning capital.

However, a checklist is particularly beneficial during periods of economic uncertainty such as those being experienced today. Many investors may fail to consider all aspects of a company's investment potential in the current climate – especially since many stocks are trading at low prices. By using a structured approach, it is far easier to create a balanced portfolio filled with high-quality companies that offer long-term stock market outperformance potential.

Also check out:

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles