PEOPLES FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

82 FRANKLIN AVENUE HALLSTEAD, PA 18822

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 281 stocks valued at a total of $194.00Mil. The top holdings were PFIS(8.50%), AAPL(4.69%), and MSFT(3.58%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were PEOPLES FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP.’s top five trades of the quarter.

PEOPLES FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP. reduced their investment in NYSE:T by 23,595 shares. The trade had a 0.24% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $18.19.

On 10/07/2022, AT&T Inc traded for a price of $15.045 per share and a market cap of $107.13Bil. The stock has returned -19.86% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, AT&T Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 5.50, a price-book ratio of 0.91, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.47 and a price-sales ratio of 0.74.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, PEOPLES FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP. bought 1,537 shares of NAS:ADBE for a total holding of 2,822. The trade had a 0.22% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $378.38.

On 10/07/2022, Adobe Inc traded for a price of $289.85 per share and a market cap of $134.49Bil. The stock has returned -50.03% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Adobe Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 28.53, a price-book ratio of 9.40, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.97, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.29 and a price-sales ratio of 7.98.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.46, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

PEOPLES FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP. reduced their investment in NAS:PFIS by 7,998 shares. The trade had a 0.21% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $51.61.

On 10/07/2022, Peoples Financial Services Corp traded for a price of $47.73 per share and a market cap of $342.26Mil. The stock has returned 7.46% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Peoples Financial Services Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 7.73, a price-book ratio of 1.10, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.17 and a price-sales ratio of 3.32.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.95, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

PEOPLES FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP. reduced their investment in NYSE:VZ by 5,345 shares. The trade had a 0.13% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $44.54.

On 10/07/2022, Verizon Communications Inc traded for a price of $37.025 per share and a market cap of $155.54Bil. The stock has returned -26.52% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Verizon Communications Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 7.43, a price-book ratio of 1.81, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.56, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.99 and a price-sales ratio of 1.16.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.64, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

PEOPLES FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP. reduced their investment in NAS:AAPL by 1,020 shares. The trade had a 0.07% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $156.95.

On 10/07/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $140.38 per share and a market cap of $2,250.71Bil. The stock has returned -1.63% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 23.11, a price-book ratio of 38.80, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.63, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.65 and a price-sales ratio of 5.95.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.82, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.