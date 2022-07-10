EVERENCE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

PO BOX 483 GOSHEN, IN 46527

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 714 stocks valued at a total of $897.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(6.58%), MSFT(5.44%), and AMZN(2.56%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were EVERENCE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, EVERENCE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC bought 65,230 shares of NYSE:CBRE for a total holding of 115,643. The trade had a 0.49% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $79.27.

On 10/07/2022, CBRE Group Inc traded for a price of $69.64 per share and a market cap of $22.33Bil. The stock has returned -29.51% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, CBRE Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 11.66, a price-book ratio of 2.76, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.11, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.07 and a price-sales ratio of 0.77.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.82, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

EVERENCE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC reduced their investment in NAS:META by 17,740 shares. The trade had a 0.31% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $162.08.

On 10/07/2022, Meta Platforms Inc traded for a price of $133.24 per share and a market cap of $361.25Bil. The stock has returned -59.17% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Meta Platforms Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 11.45, a price-book ratio of 2.96, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.43, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.23 and a price-sales ratio of 3.22.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.35, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

EVERENCE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC reduced their investment in NAS:AVGO by 4,070 shares. The trade had a 0.22% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $510.87.

On 10/07/2022, Broadcom Inc traded for a price of $462.9 per share and a market cap of $187.59Bil. The stock has returned -2.91% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Broadcom Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.41, a price-book ratio of 9.14, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.64, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.24 and a price-sales ratio of 6.37.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.79, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

EVERENCE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC reduced their investment in NAS:INTU by 5,060 shares. The trade had a 0.21% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $431.97.

On 10/07/2022, Intuit Inc traded for a price of $395.35 per share and a market cap of $111.41Bil. The stock has returned -25.97% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Intuit Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 54.50, a price-book ratio of 6.77, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.92, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 34.34 and a price-sales ratio of 8.83.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.73, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

EVERENCE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC reduced their investment in NYSE:ACN by 5,490 shares. The trade had a 0.16% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $288.99.

On 10/07/2022, Accenture PLC traded for a price of $260.56 per share and a market cap of $164.62Bil. The stock has returned -18.97% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Accenture PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 24.31, a price-book ratio of 7.45, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.54, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.13 and a price-sales ratio of 2.71.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.78, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

