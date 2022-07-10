ARS Investment Partners, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 179 stocks valued at a total of $727.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(9.99%), GOOGL(4.40%), and RTX(4.29%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were ARS Investment Partners, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

ARS Investment Partners, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:CHTR by 28,948 shares. The trade had a 1.85% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $427.79.

On 10/07/2022, Charter Communications Inc traded for a price of $313.5 per share and a market cap of $50.41Bil. The stock has returned -57.71% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Charter Communications Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 10.08, a price-book ratio of 5.12, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.54, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.94 and a price-sales ratio of 1.05.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.39, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

ARS Investment Partners, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:IBM by 87,087 shares. The trade had a 1.68% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $131.23.

On 10/07/2022, International Business Machines Corp traded for a price of $119.61 per share and a market cap of $107.86Bil. The stock has returned -6.98% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, International Business Machines Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 19.38, a price-book ratio of 5.56, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.37 and a price-sales ratio of 2.13.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.99, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru sold out of their 44,240-share investment in NYSE:FDX. Previously, the stock had a 1.37% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $211.05 during the quarter.

On 10/07/2022, FedEx Corp traded for a price of $152.86 per share and a market cap of $39.75Bil. The stock has returned -29.78% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, FedEx Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 11.29, a price-book ratio of 1.59, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.71, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.53 and a price-sales ratio of 0.41.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.59, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru established a new position worth 124,177 shares in NYSE:DVN, giving the stock a 1.03% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $62.13 during the quarter.

On 10/07/2022, Devon Energy Corp traded for a price of $73.41 per share and a market cap of $48.03Bil. The stock has returned 103.15% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Devon Energy Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 9.31, a price-book ratio of 4.77, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.75 and a price-sales ratio of 2.82.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 2.09, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

ARS Investment Partners, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:ARRY by 660,987 shares. The trade had a 1% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $17.29.

On 10/07/2022, Array Technologies Inc traded for a price of $16.29 per share and a market cap of $2.43Bil. The stock has returned -11.06% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Array Technologies Inc has a price-book ratio of 37.25, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -176.60 and a price-sales ratio of 2.08.

