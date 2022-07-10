EXCHANGE TRADED CONCEPTS, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

10900 HEFNER POINTE DRIVE OKLAHOMA CITY, OK 73120

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 1147 stocks valued at a total of $3.06Bil. The top holdings were SHV(51.67%), AAPL(1.33%), and NVDA(1.32%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were EXCHANGE TRADED CONCEPTS, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, EXCHANGE TRADED CONCEPTS, LLC bought 14,337,952 shares of NAS:SHV for a total holding of 14,354,290. The trade had a 51.61% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $109.87.

On 10/07/2022, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $109.885 per share and a market cap of $23.52Bil. The stock has returned -0.10% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 5,625,109-share investment in ARCA:BSV. Previously, the stock had a 12.56% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $76.31 during the quarter.

On 10/07/2022, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF traded for a price of $74.695 per share and a market cap of $38.51Bil. The stock has returned -7.41% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 10,371,273-share investment in ARCA:UUP. Previously, the stock had a 8.43% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $28.98 during the quarter.

On 10/07/2022, Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund traded for a price of $30.245 per share and a market cap of $2.08Bil. The stock has returned 19.59% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 2,836,327-share investment in ARCA:MGV. Previously, the stock had a 7.94% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $97.52 during the quarter.

On 10/07/2022, Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF traded for a price of $92 per share and a market cap of $5.09Bil. The stock has returned -5.95% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a price-book ratio of 2.63.

The guru sold out of their 4,367,976-share investment in NAS:VGSH. Previously, the stock had a 7.48% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $58.48 during the quarter.

On 10/07/2022, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF traded for a price of $57.685 per share and a market cap of $16.23Bil. The stock has returned -5.18% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.