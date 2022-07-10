Stolper Co recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 81 stocks valued at a total of $203.00Mil. The top holdings were BRK.B(4.96%), AAPL(4.52%), and UNH(4.18%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Stolper Co’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Stolper Co bought 126,029 shares of NYSE:JQC for a total holding of 238,503. The trade had a 0.32% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $5.36.

On 10/07/2022, Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund traded for a price of $5.13 per share and a market cap of $695.68Mil. The stock has returned -14.40% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 13.50, a price-book ratio of 0.77 and a price-sales ratio of 13.08.

The guru established a new position worth 29,886 shares in NYSE:NIE, giving the stock a 0.3% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $22.21 during the quarter.

On 10/07/2022, Virtus AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund traded for a price of $20.78 per share and a market cap of $574.68Mil. The stock has returned -18.37% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Virtus AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 7.70, a price-book ratio of 0.69 and a price-sales ratio of 7.54.

The guru established a new position worth 19,515 shares in NYSE:BST, giving the stock a 0.28% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $34.64 during the quarter.

On 10/07/2022, BlackRock Science and Technology Trust traded for a price of $29.96 per share and a market cap of $962.96Mil. The stock has returned -37.11% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a price-book ratio of 0.86.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.15, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru sold out of their 43,415-share investment in NYSE:AVK. Previously, the stock had a 0.25% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $13.09 during the quarter.

On 10/07/2022, Advent Claymore Convt Security & Income Fund traded for a price of $11.2255 per share and a market cap of $387.10Mil. The stock has returned -32.40% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Advent Claymore Convt Security & Income Fund has a price-book ratio of 0.76.

The guru sold out of their 16,770-share investment in NAS:ANGL. Previously, the stock had a 0.21% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $27.54 during the quarter.

On 10/07/2022, VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF traded for a price of $26.45 per share and a market cap of $2.96Bil. The stock has returned -16.27% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 59.61 and a price-book ratio of 7.00.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

