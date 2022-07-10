SOA Wealth Advisors, LLC. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 1006 stocks valued at a total of $332.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(11.38%), IWY(8.93%), and VOO(4.85%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were SOA Wealth Advisors, LLC.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, SOA Wealth Advisors, LLC. bought 38,535 shares of NYSE:WPC for a total holding of 90,737. The trade had a 0.81% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $83.57.

On 10/07/2022, W.P. Carey Inc traded for a price of $71.68 per share and a market cap of $14.82Bil. The stock has returned 1.22% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, W.P. Carey Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 25.97, a price-book ratio of 1.81, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.69 and a price-sales ratio of 9.81.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, SOA Wealth Advisors, LLC. bought 20,194 shares of ARCA:IWY for a total holding of 247,979. The trade had a 0.73% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $133.89.

On 10/07/2022, iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF traded for a price of $120.7438 per share and a market cap of $4.28Bil. The stock has returned -21.82% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 25.82 and a price-book ratio of 9.84.

SOA Wealth Advisors, LLC. reduced their investment in NAS:LRCX by 4,749 shares. The trade had a 0.6% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $445.18.

On 10/07/2022, Lam Research Corp traded for a price of $374.13 per share and a market cap of $51.09Bil. The stock has returned -31.70% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Lam Research Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 11.40, a price-book ratio of 8.14, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.46, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.19 and a price-sales ratio of 3.05.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.58, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

SOA Wealth Advisors, LLC. reduced their investment in NAS:INTC by 23,686 shares. The trade had a 0.26% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $34.09.

On 10/07/2022, Intel Corp traded for a price of $25.925 per share and a market cap of $106.43Bil. The stock has returned -49.50% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Intel Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 5.55, a price-book ratio of 1.05, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.40, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 3.41 and a price-sales ratio of 1.46.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.52, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, SOA Wealth Advisors, LLC. bought 12,813 shares of ARCA:IJK for a total holding of 95,855. The trade had a 0.24% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $68.79.

On 10/07/2022, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF traded for a price of $65.21 per share and a market cap of $6.48Bil. The stock has returned -18.40% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a price-book ratio of 3.06.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

