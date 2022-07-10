Crestmont Private Wealth LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

13215 BEE CAVE PARKWAY LAKEWAY, TX 78738

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 23 stocks valued at a total of $132.00Mil. The top holdings were IVV(26.19%), VOO(20.17%), and AGG(10.12%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Crestmont Private Wealth LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 138,552 shares in ARCA:AGG, giving the stock a 10.12% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $100.92 during the quarter.

On 10/07/2022, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF traded for a price of $95.8958 per share and a market cap of $77.17Bil. The stock has returned -14.68% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 277,653 shares in ARCA:VWO, giving the stock a 7.68% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $40.14 during the quarter.

On 10/07/2022, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF traded for a price of $37.23 per share and a market cap of $64.02Bil. The stock has returned -23.96% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a price-book ratio of 1.68.

The guru established a new position worth 240,217 shares in ARCA:VEA, giving the stock a 6.62% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $40.64 during the quarter.

On 10/07/2022, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF traded for a price of $37.0655 per share and a market cap of $85.82Bil. The stock has returned -24.19% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a price-book ratio of 1.44.

The guru sold out of their 84,256-share investment in BATS:IEFA. Previously, the stock had a 4.91% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $58.8 during the quarter.

On 10/07/2022, iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF traded for a price of $53.645 per share and a market cap of $76.92Bil. The stock has returned -24.76% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a price-book ratio of 1.49.

The guru sold out of their 81,611-share investment in ARCA:IEMG. Previously, the stock had a 3.97% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $47.93 during the quarter.

On 10/07/2022, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF traded for a price of $44.06 per share and a market cap of $57.78Bil. The stock has returned -26.75% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a price-book ratio of 1.59.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

