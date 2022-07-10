American Research & Management Co. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 419 stocks valued at a total of $358.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(4.28%), XOM(3.67%), and IBM(3.50%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were American Research & Management Co.’s top five trades of the quarter.

American Research & Management Co. reduced their investment in NAS:OKTA by 23,264 shares. The trade had a 0.55% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $86.03.

On 10/07/2022, Okta Inc traded for a price of $53.72 per share and a market cap of $8.53Bil. The stock has returned -77.04% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Okta Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.61, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -11.90 and a price-sales ratio of 5.37.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.15, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

During the quarter, American Research & Management Co. bought 1,928 shares of NAS:ADBE for a total holding of 26,641. The trade had a 0.15% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $378.38.

On 10/07/2022, Adobe Inc traded for a price of $288.77 per share and a market cap of $134.25Bil. The stock has returned -50.12% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Adobe Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 28.48, a price-book ratio of 9.39, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.97, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.25 and a price-sales ratio of 7.96.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.46, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

American Research & Management Co. reduced their investment in NYSE:IBM by 3,600 shares. The trade had a 0.13% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $131.23.

On 10/07/2022, International Business Machines Corp traded for a price of $118.82 per share and a market cap of $107.32Bil. The stock has returned -7.42% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, International Business Machines Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 19.29, a price-book ratio of 5.53, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.33 and a price-sales ratio of 2.12.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.99, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, American Research & Management Co. bought 4,812 shares of NAS:PYPL for a total holding of 52,635. The trade had a 0.12% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $88.67.

On 10/07/2022, PayPal Holdings Inc traded for a price of $90.17 per share and a market cap of $104.28Bil. The stock has returned -65.79% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, PayPal Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 53.14, a price-book ratio of 5.40, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.37, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 26.39 and a price-sales ratio of 4.11.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.40, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

American Research & Management Co. reduced their investment in NAS:AAPL by 3,096 shares. The trade had a 0.11% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $156.95.

On 10/07/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $140.09 per share and a market cap of $2,251.35Bil. The stock has returned -1.61% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 23.12, a price-book ratio of 38.81, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.63, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.65 and a price-sales ratio of 5.94.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.82, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

