GATEWAY INVESTMENT ADVISERS LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Gateway Investment Advisers is a private investment management company. The company was founded in 1977 and, since its inception, it has focused on “reducing the risk of equity investing with index option strategies.” Gateway Investment Advisers’s index option approach focuses on finding an optimal balance between risk and return, believing that generating cash flow is less risky that seeking to leverage variations in security prices in equity markets. The company’s low volatility investing philosophy based on qualitative analysis has protected investors from sudden significant market declines and proven itself again and again through decades of investment performances. Gateway Investment Advisers was acquired by Natixis Global Asset Management LP, an indirect subsidiary of Natixis Global Asset Management, in 2008 and today still operates as a subsidiary. The company is based out of Cincinnati and has an additional office in Maryland. Gateway Investment Advisers currently has over $12.5 billion in total assets under management spread across 38 accounts, with all of the accounts being discretionary. While its total number of accounts has been on the decline in recent years, its total asset under management has grown significantly from $7 billion in 2010 to its current amount today. Gateway Investment Advisers currently has 19 employees with 6 of them being investment advisory professionals. The majority of its clients are high net worth individuals, which alone make up almost half of its client base, and also includes pension and profit sharing plans, investment companies, state or municipal government entities, charitable organizations, corporations and other businesses, and insurance companies, in order of decreasing clientele. Gateway Investment Advisers currently invests most heavily in the information technology sector, which makes up a fifth of its total asset allocations, and also diversifies in investing in the finance, health care, consumer discretionary, consumer staples, industrials, energy, energy, and utilities and telecommunications sectors, among others, in order of decreasing allocation. The company currently offers its flagship Low Volatility Equity, Active Overwrite, Passive Overwrite, and Market Insights strategies.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 505 stocks valued at a total of $8.00Bil. The top holdings were AAPL(7.18%), MSFT(5.90%), and AMZN(3.32%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were GATEWAY INVESTMENT ADVISERS LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

GATEWAY INVESTMENT ADVISERS LLC reduced their investment in NAS:AAPL by 243,237 shares. The trade had a 0.38% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $156.95.

On 10/07/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $140.09 per share and a market cap of $2,251.35Bil. The stock has returned -1.61% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 23.12, a price-book ratio of 38.81, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.63, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.65 and a price-sales ratio of 5.94.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.82, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

GATEWAY INVESTMENT ADVISERS LLC reduced their investment in NAS:MSFT by 98,191 shares. The trade had a 0.28% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $264.05.

On 10/07/2022, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $234.24 per share and a market cap of $1,746.94Bil. The stock has returned -19.72% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 24.31, a price-book ratio of 10.50, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.18, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.00 and a price-sales ratio of 8.90.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.75, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

GATEWAY INVESTMENT ADVISERS LLC reduced their investment in NAS:AMZN by 142,442 shares. The trade had a 0.17% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $126.4.

On 10/07/2022, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $114.56 per share and a market cap of $1,167.09Bil. The stock has returned -30.62% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 102.66, a price-book ratio of 8.88, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.45, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 24.30 and a price-sales ratio of 2.41.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.59, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

GATEWAY INVESTMENT ADVISERS LLC reduced their investment in NAS:GOOGL by 125,436 shares. The trade had a 0.15% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $110.89.

On 10/07/2022, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $98.68 per share and a market cap of $1,292.10Bil. The stock has returned -29.12% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 18.36, a price-book ratio of 5.05, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.69, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.92 and a price-sales ratio of 4.74.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.70, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

GATEWAY INVESTMENT ADVISERS LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:VZ by 253,651 shares. The trade had a 0.15% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $44.54.

On 10/07/2022, Verizon Communications Inc traded for a price of $36.85 per share and a market cap of $154.76Bil. The stock has returned -26.86% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Verizon Communications Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 7.39, a price-book ratio of 1.82, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.55, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.97 and a price-sales ratio of 1.16.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.64, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

