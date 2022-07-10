MACKENZIE FINANCIAL CORP recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Mackenzie Financial Corp is a private investment management company that is headquartered in Toronto. The company was founded in 1967 by Alex Christ, starting out with the Industrial Growth Fund, later renamed the Mackenzie Growth Fund. The company would grow and acquire various funds such as Ivy Management, Cundill Funds, Cundill Investment Research, Howson Investment Counsel, and the Saxon Group of Mutual Funds to facilitate its growth and expansion. The company's main clients are pooled investment vehicles, which along makes up over two thirds of its clients and approximately half of total contributed assets, although it also provides to corporations, banking and thrift institutions, investment companies, charities, pension and profit sharing plans, and high net worth individuals in its broad client base. The company was acquired by Investors Group in 2001 to create IGM Financial. Mackenzie Financial Corp, also known as Mackenzie Investments, currently is the major subsidiary of IGM, which is in turn a member of the Power Financial Group of Companies. Mackenzie Financial Corp currently has over 71 billion in assets under management held across over 250 accounts. Although its total number of accounts held has not changed drastically from 2010 excepting the spite in number of accounts in 2011 to over 400, its total assets under management has more than doubled its $31.5 billion amount just 5 years ago. The company offers a variety of services including management for equity, balanced mutual funds, fixed income, pooled funds, pension funds, segregated funds, and labor sponsored funds. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s investments span the globe with an emphasis in the financial sector, which makes up a third of its total allocated assets, and also invests in the technology, services, energy, basic materials, and transportation sectors, among others, in order of decreasing amount allocated. Some of the its mutual funds, which went through a restructuring in 2013, include the Floating Rate Income Fund, Global Tactical Bond, Money Market Fund, Ivy Canadian Balanced Fund, Global Concentrated Equity, and Unconstrained Fixed Income Fund.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 1424 stocks valued at a total of $58.13Bil. The top holdings were RY(4.32%), TD(3.04%), and SPY(2.34%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were MACKENZIE FINANCIAL CORP’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, MACKENZIE FINANCIAL CORP bought 2,611,086 shares of NYSE:DHR for a total holding of 2,616,942. The trade had a 1.16% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $276.14.

On 10/07/2022, Danaher Corp traded for a price of $268.48 per share and a market cap of $195.30Bil. The stock has returned -10.96% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Danaher Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 31.63, a price-book ratio of 4.34, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.67, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.04 and a price-sales ratio of 6.38.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.87, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

MACKENZIE FINANCIAL CORP reduced their investment in NYSE:SYK by 1,920,744 shares. The trade had a 0.62% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $210.35.

On 10/07/2022, Stryker Corp traded for a price of $208.52 per share and a market cap of $78.89Bil. The stock has returned -20.55% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Stryker Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 38.41, a price-book ratio of 5.04, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 10.67, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 25.19 and a price-sales ratio of 4.54.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.77, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, MACKENZIE FINANCIAL CORP bought 8,888,682 shares of NYSE:TU for a total holding of 55,063,043. The trade had a 0.3% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $22.33.

On 10/07/2022, TELUS Corp traded for a price of $20.03 per share and a market cap of $28.45Bil. The stock has returned -4.57% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, TELUS Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 20.54, a price-book ratio of 2.41, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.56, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.11 and a price-sales ratio of 2.20.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.94, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, MACKENZIE FINANCIAL CORP bought 511,708 shares of NAS:SNPS for a total holding of 940,368. The trade had a 0.27% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $338.58.

On 10/07/2022, Synopsys Inc traded for a price of $307.01 per share and a market cap of $46.95Bil. The stock has returned 2.90% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Synopsys Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 46.58, a price-book ratio of 8.38, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.43, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 34.75 and a price-sales ratio of 9.73.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.92, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

MACKENZIE FINANCIAL CORP reduced their investment in NYSE:TRI by 1,556,570 shares. The trade had a 0.26% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $110.02.

On 10/07/2022, Thomson Reuters Corp traded for a price of $102.04 per share and a market cap of $49.71Bil. The stock has returned -8.68% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Thomson Reuters Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 111.59, a price-book ratio of 4.00, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 12.89, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.39 and a price-sales ratio of 8.37.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.10, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

