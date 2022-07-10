Cardinal Capital Management, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

400 - 1780 WELLINGTON AVENUE WINNIPEG, A2 R3H 1B3

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 54 stocks valued at a total of $1.64Bil. The top holdings were SU(6.90%), RY(6.68%), and TD(6.65%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Cardinal Capital Management, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Cardinal Capital Management, Inc. bought 1,859,855 shares of NYSE:GIL for a total holding of 2,354,105. The trade had a 3.23% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $29.86.

On 10/07/2022, Gildan Activewear Inc traded for a price of $29.22 per share and a market cap of $5.36Bil. The stock has returned -18.04% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Gildan Activewear Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 9.12, a price-book ratio of 3.09, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.94 and a price-sales ratio of 1.87.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.68, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Cardinal Capital Management, Inc. reduced their investment in NYSE:PBA by 486,865 shares. The trade had a 0.95% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $35.66.

On 10/07/2022, Pembina Pipeline Corp traded for a price of $31.71 per share and a market cap of $17.80Bil. The stock has returned 4.64% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Pembina Pipeline Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 16.83, a price-book ratio of 1.63, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.09 and a price-sales ratio of 2.22.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.71, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru sold out of their 379,040-share investment in OTCPK:RHHBY. Previously, the stock had a 0.87% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $41.46 during the quarter.

On 10/07/2022, Roche Holding AG traded for a price of $40.62 per share and a market cap of $260.16Bil. The stock has returned -12.88% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Roche Holding AG has a price-earnings ratio of 18.28, a price-book ratio of 10.26, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.86, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.40 and a price-sales ratio of 4.16.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.88, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru sold out of their 157,141-share investment in NYSE:MDT. Previously, the stock had a 0.78% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $89.87 during the quarter.

On 10/07/2022, Medtronic PLC traded for a price of $82.42 per share and a market cap of $109.55Bil. The stock has returned -32.95% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Medtronic PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 21.28, a price-book ratio of 2.07, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.74 and a price-sales ratio of 3.58.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.72, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, Cardinal Capital Management, Inc. bought 177,230 shares of NYSE:SLF for a total holding of 771,328. The trade had a 0.43% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $44.82.

On 10/07/2022, Sun Life Financial Inc traded for a price of $40.37 per share and a market cap of $23.92Bil. The stock has returned -22.01% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Sun Life Financial Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 8.71, a price-book ratio of 1.24, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.98, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.21 and a price-sales ratio of 1.36.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.02, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.