Baugh & Associates, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

6065 ROSWELL ROAD, SUITE 980 ATLANTA, GA 30328

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 38 stocks valued at a total of $141.00Mil. The top holdings were MSFT(7.35%), AAPL(7.27%), and LOW(5.01%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Baugh & Associates, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Baugh & Associates, LLC bought 3,838 shares of NYSE:WMT for a total holding of 35,158. The trade had a 0.35% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $131.42.

On 10/07/2022, Walmart Inc traded for a price of $128.56 per share and a market cap of $348.94Bil. The stock has returned -6.07% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Walmart Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 25.63, a price-book ratio of 4.50, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.41, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.89 and a price-sales ratio of 0.62.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.86, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Baugh & Associates, LLC bought 2,856 shares of NYSE:MS for a total holding of 71,664. The trade had a 0.16% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $84.29.

On 10/07/2022, Morgan Stanley traded for a price of $78.93 per share and a market cap of $135.51Bil. The stock has returned -17.20% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Morgan Stanley has a price-earnings ratio of 10.66, a price-book ratio of 1.45, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.23 and a price-sales ratio of 2.60.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, Baugh & Associates, LLC bought 4,190 shares of NYSE:BAC for a total holding of 148,073. The trade had a 0.09% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $33.43.

On 10/07/2022, Bank of America Corp traded for a price of $30.75 per share and a market cap of $247.08Bil. The stock has returned -28.38% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Bank of America Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 9.61, a price-book ratio of 1.04, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.78 and a price-sales ratio of 2.80.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.79, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, Baugh & Associates, LLC bought 1,538 shares of NYSE:PFE for a total holding of 114,589. The trade had a 0.05% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $48.59.

On 10/07/2022, Pfizer Inc traded for a price of $42.32 per share and a market cap of $237.51Bil. The stock has returned 2.74% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Pfizer Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 8.29, a price-book ratio of 2.69, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.79, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.29 and a price-sales ratio of 2.38.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.48, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Baugh & Associates, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:SDY by 641 shares. The trade had a 0.05% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $121.86.

On 10/07/2022, SPDR Dividend ETF traded for a price of $113.04 per share and a market cap of $20.51Bil. The stock has returned -3.23% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Dividend ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 16.84 and a price-book ratio of 2.52.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

