Seneca House Advisors recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 79 stocks valued at a total of $135.00Mil. The top holdings were WPC(5.97%), BX(5.26%), and QQQ(5.22%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Seneca House Advisors’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 70,321-share investment in NAS:QQQM. Previously, the stock had a 5.29% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $123.94 during the quarter.

On 10/07/2022, Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF traded for a price of $110.67 per share and a market cap of $4.64Bil. The stock has returned -25.35% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 23.07 and a price-book ratio of 6.04.

The guru sold out of their 115,870-share investment in ARCA:SCHA. Previously, the stock had a 2.95% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $41.71 during the quarter.

On 10/07/2022, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF traded for a price of $38.75 per share and a market cap of $12.60Bil. The stock has returned -23.18% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a price-book ratio of 1.93.

During the quarter, Seneca House Advisors bought 7,695 shares of NYSE:VMC for a total holding of 35,435. The trade had a 0.9% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $162.42.

On 10/07/2022, Vulcan Materials Co traded for a price of $157.49 per share and a market cap of $20.93Bil. The stock has returned -9.95% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Vulcan Materials Co has a price-earnings ratio of 35.48, a price-book ratio of 3.13, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.52, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.38 and a price-sales ratio of 3.19.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.75, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru sold out of their 12,803-share investment in NYSE:NKE. Previously, the stock had a 0.85% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $107.65 during the quarter.

On 10/07/2022, Nike Inc traded for a price of $87.16 per share and a market cap of $136.72Bil. The stock has returned -41.80% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Nike Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 24.70, a price-book ratio of 8.64, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.91, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.86 and a price-sales ratio of 2.95.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.61, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, Seneca House Advisors bought 13,896 shares of NYSE:WPC for a total holding of 115,460. The trade had a 0.72% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $83.57.

On 10/07/2022, W.P. Carey Inc traded for a price of $71.32 per share and a market cap of $14.74Bil. The stock has returned 0.74% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, W.P. Carey Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 25.84, a price-book ratio of 1.80, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.63 and a price-sales ratio of 9.76.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

