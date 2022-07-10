Winning Points Advisors, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 48 stocks valued at a total of $82.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(32.24%), BAC(7.94%), and TGT(7.63%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Winning Points Advisors, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Winning Points Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:AAPL by 16,741 shares. The trade had a 2.52% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $156.95.

On 10/07/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $140.09 per share and a market cap of $2,251.35Bil. The stock has returned -1.61% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 23.12, a price-book ratio of 38.81, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.63, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.65 and a price-sales ratio of 5.94.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.82, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru sold out of their 2,428-share investment in NYSE:BLK. Previously, the stock had a 1.63% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $654.57 during the quarter.

On 10/07/2022, BlackRock Inc traded for a price of $550.4 per share and a market cap of $82.98Bil. The stock has returned -32.43% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, BlackRock Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 14.52, a price-book ratio of 2.26, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.13, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.71 and a price-sales ratio of 4.38.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.74, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Winning Points Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:BRK.B by 4,650 shares. The trade had a 1.39% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $284.56.

On 10/07/2022, Berkshire Hathaway Inc traded for a price of $269.04 per share and a market cap of $593.23Bil. The stock has returned -4.92% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Berkshire Hathaway Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 55.79, a price-book ratio of 1.30, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.82, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 24.82 and a price-sales ratio of 2.26.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.06, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Winning Points Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:MCD by 4,100 shares. The trade had a 1.11% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $255.59.

On 10/07/2022, McDonald's Corp traded for a price of $233.19 per share and a market cap of $171.56Bil. The stock has returned -3.87% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, McDonald's Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 28.71, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.32, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.08 and a price-sales ratio of 7.42.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.92, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Winning Points Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:XOM by 9,000 shares. The trade had a 0.85% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $91.3.

On 10/07/2022, Exxon Mobil Corp traded for a price of $101.03 per share and a market cap of $421.06Bil. The stock has returned 72.35% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Exxon Mobil Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 11.06, a price-book ratio of 2.40, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 55.30, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.63 and a price-sales ratio of 1.21.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.98, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

