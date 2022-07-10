Hoese & Co LLP recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 198 stocks valued at a total of $85.00Mil. The top holdings were IVV(15.42%), VTIP(12.75%), and SPY(8.07%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Hoese & Co LLP’s top five trades of the quarter.

Hoese & Co LLP reduced their investment in NYSE:BRK.A by 4 shares. The trade had a 1.84% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $428128.

On 10/07/2022, Berkshire Hathaway Inc traded for a price of $406009.98 per share and a market cap of $594.20Bil. The stock has returned -4.57% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Berkshire Hathaway Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 55.88, a price-book ratio of 1.31, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.83, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 24.84 and a price-sales ratio of 2.26.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.07, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, Hoese & Co LLP bought 11,261 shares of BATS:QUAL for a total holding of 39,436. The trade had a 1.38% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $116.43.

On 10/07/2022, iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF traded for a price of $105.94 per share and a market cap of $16.72Bil. The stock has returned -19.88% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 15.94 and a price-book ratio of 4.93.

During the quarter, Hoese & Co LLP bought 23,151 shares of BATS:FLOT for a total holding of 99,881. The trade had a 1.37% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.12.

On 10/07/2022, iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF traded for a price of $50.19 per share and a market cap of $9.26Bil. The stock has returned -0.38% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Hoese & Co LLP bought 17,329 shares of NAS:VTIP for a total holding of 224,399. The trade had a 0.98% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.54.

On 10/07/2022, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities traded for a price of $47.58 per share and a market cap of $18.67Bil. The stock has returned -4.36% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Hoese & Co LLP bought 12,810 shares of BATS:VUSB for a total holding of 69,220. The trade had a 0.74% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.09.

On 10/07/2022, Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF traded for a price of $48.88 per share and a market cap of $2.87Bil. The stock has returned -1.75% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

