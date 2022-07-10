Ashford Advisors, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 17 stocks valued at a total of $270.00Mil. The top holdings were IVV(52.42%), VTI(12.24%), and FNDX(11.92%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Ashford Advisors, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Ashford Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:FNDX by 2,395 shares. The trade had a 0.04% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $52.69.

On 10/07/2022, Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF traded for a price of $49.05 per share and a market cap of $8.82Bil. The stock has returned -9.57% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a price-book ratio of 2.27.

Ashford Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:VTI by 577 shares. The trade had a 0.04% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $198.53.

On 10/07/2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF traded for a price of $182.4 per share and a market cap of $243.32Bil. The stock has returned -18.40% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.07 and a price-book ratio of 3.33.

During the quarter, Ashford Advisors, LLC bought 125 shares of ARCA:IVV for a total holding of 394,235. The trade had a 0.02% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $397.41.

On 10/07/2022, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $364.33 per share and a market cap of $273.32Bil. The stock has returned -16.02% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.06 and a price-book ratio of 3.62.

The guru established a new position worth 583,706 shares in ARCA:SCHX, giving the stock a 9.13% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $48.51 during the quarter.

On 10/07/2022, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF traded for a price of $43.01 per share and a market cap of $27.36Bil. The stock has returned -17.86% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.94 and a price-book ratio of 3.60.

The guru established a new position worth 134,890 shares in ARCA:VTV, giving the stock a 6.23% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $140.35 during the quarter.

On 10/07/2022, Vanguard Value ETF traded for a price of $125.96 per share and a market cap of $92.26Bil. The stock has returned -7.05% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 15.10 and a price-book ratio of 2.42.

