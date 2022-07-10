Pinnacle Wealth Management Group, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

849 PENNIMAN, SUITE 201 PLYMOUTH, MI 48170

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 108 stocks valued at a total of $113.00Mil. The top holdings were STIP(9.37%), SHY(7.21%), and ISTB(6.36%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Pinnacle Wealth Management Group, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Pinnacle Wealth Management Group, Inc. bought 59,681 shares of NAS:SHY for a total holding of 100,669. The trade had a 4.27% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $82.2.

On 10/07/2022, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $81.03 per share and a market cap of $28.64Bil. The stock has returned -5.27% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 61,996-share investment in BATS:IGHG. Previously, the stock had a 3.59% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $69.33 during the quarter.

On 10/07/2022, ProShares Investment Grade-Interest Rate Hedged traded for a price of $68.37 per share and a market cap of $403.38Mil. The stock has returned -7.12% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 27,335-share investment in NAS:PRFZ. Previously, the stock had a 3.51% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $162.04 during the quarter.

On 10/07/2022, PowerShares FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid Portfolio traded for a price of $149.74 per share and a market cap of $1.82Bil. The stock has returned -19.11% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, PowerShares FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid Portfolio has a price-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a price-book ratio of 1.71.

During the quarter, Pinnacle Wealth Management Group, Inc. bought 85,285 shares of NAS:ISTB for a total holding of 156,545. The trade had a 3.46% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $47.11.

On 10/07/2022, iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF traded for a price of $46.01 per share and a market cap of $5.04Bil. The stock has returned -8.24% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a price-book ratio of 2.04.

The guru sold out of their 41,084-share investment in ARCA:VEU. Previously, the stock had a 1.72% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $49.27 during the quarter.

On 10/07/2022, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF traded for a price of $45.04 per share and a market cap of $28.69Bil. The stock has returned -23.96% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a price-book ratio of 1.52.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.