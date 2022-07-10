Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

200 LOWDER BROOK DRIVE WESTWOOD, MA 02090

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 85 stocks valued at a total of $84.00Mil. The top holdings were SPY(24.93%), VUG(24.89%), and VBK(12.98%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought 20,123 shares of ARCA:AGG for a total holding of 31,348. The trade had a 2.3% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $100.92.

On 10/07/2022, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF traded for a price of $95.77 per share and a market cap of $77.09Bil. The stock has returned -14.77% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought 21,270 shares of NAS:VCSH for a total holding of 48,888. The trade had a 1.87% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $76.06.

On 10/07/2022, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $74.18 per share and a market cap of $41.00Bil. The stock has returned -8.19% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought 18,220 shares of ARCA:BIV for a total holding of 25,905. The trade had a 1.58% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $77.22.

On 10/07/2022, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF traded for a price of $73.16 per share and a market cap of $12.27Bil. The stock has returned -15.36% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought 2,974 shares of NAS:VONV for a total holding of 15,898. The trade had a 0.21% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $65.47.

On 10/07/2022, Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund traded for a price of $60.85 per share and a market cap of $5.78Bil. The stock has returned -11.82% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 14.77 and a price-book ratio of 2.18.

During the quarter, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought 1,255 shares of ARCA:MUB for a total holding of 2,606. The trade had a 0.15% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $106.12.

On 10/07/2022, iShares National Muni Bond ETF traded for a price of $103.51 per share and a market cap of $28.07Bil. The stock has returned -9.09% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

