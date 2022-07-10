Bizma Investimentos Ltda recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Avenida Brigadeiro Faria Lima Sao Paulo, D5 04538-132

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 17 stocks valued at a total of $140.00Mil. The top holdings were UGP(28.00%), MSFT(8.24%), and MRK(7.80%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Bizma Investimentos Ltda’s top five trades of the quarter.

Bizma Investimentos Ltda reduced their investment in NYSE:PFE by 140,000 shares. The trade had a 4.84% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $51.89.

On 10/07/2022, Pfizer Inc traded for a price of $42.32 per share and a market cap of $237.51Bil. The stock has returned 2.74% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Pfizer Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 8.29, a price-book ratio of 2.69, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.79, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.29 and a price-sales ratio of 2.38.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.48, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Bizma Investimentos Ltda reduced their investment in NAS:GOOG by 2,000 shares. The trade had a 3.39% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $135.95.

On 10/07/2022, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $99.57 per share and a market cap of $1,293.30Bil. The stock has returned -28.46% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 18.38, a price-book ratio of 5.06, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.69, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.95 and a price-sales ratio of 4.74.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.70, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Bizma Investimentos Ltda reduced their investment in NYSE:BMY by 70,000 shares. The trade had a 2.56% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $67.14.

On 10/07/2022, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co traded for a price of $69.7 per share and a market cap of $148.83Bil. The stock has returned 21.78% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a price-earnings ratio of 23.17, a price-book ratio of 4.56, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.90, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.19 and a price-sales ratio of 3.25.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.92, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, Bizma Investimentos Ltda bought 1,097,620 shares of NYSE:UGP for a total holding of 16,708,667. The trade had a 1.97% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $2.71.

On 10/07/2022, Ultrapar Participacoes SA traded for a price of $2.4 per share and a market cap of $2.61Bil. The stock has returned -2.52% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Ultrapar Participacoes SA has a price-earnings ratio of 8.16, a price-book ratio of 1.25, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.51 and a price-sales ratio of 0.11.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.63, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Bizma Investimentos Ltda reduced their investment in ARCA:SH by 200,000 shares. The trade had a 1.59% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $14.45.

On 10/07/2022, ProShares Short S&P500 -1x Shares traded for a price of $16.99 per share and a market cap of $3.41Bil. The stock has returned 14.03% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.