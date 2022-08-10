Perkins Coie Trust Co recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 256 stocks valued at a total of $260.00Mil. The top holdings were VO(7.62%), MSFT(6.07%), and AAPL(5.40%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Perkins Coie Trust Co’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Perkins Coie Trust Co bought 4,808 shares of ARCA:VO for a total holding of 105,418. The trade had a 0.35% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $208.25.

On 10/08/2022, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF traded for a price of $192.17 per share and a market cap of $46.23Bil. The stock has returned -19.59% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a price-book ratio of 2.85.

Perkins Coie Trust Co reduced their investment in NAS:BSY by 21,025 shares. The trade had a 0.26% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $36.56.

On 10/08/2022, Bentley Systems Inc traded for a price of $33.17 per share and a market cap of $9.57Bil. The stock has returned -43.29% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Bentley Systems Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 106.98, a price-book ratio of 19.21, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 55.80 and a price-sales ratio of 9.98.

Perkins Coie Trust Co reduced their investment in NYSE:NKE by 5,305 shares. The trade had a 0.2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $107.65.

On 10/08/2022, Nike Inc traded for a price of $87.16 per share and a market cap of $136.37Bil. The stock has returned -41.80% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Nike Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 24.70, a price-book ratio of 8.64, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.91, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.86 and a price-sales ratio of 2.95.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.61, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, Perkins Coie Trust Co bought 7,588 shares of NYSE:O for a total holding of 8,567. The trade had a 0.17% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $68.95.

On 10/08/2022, Realty Income Corp traded for a price of $58.03 per share and a market cap of $35.84Bil. The stock has returned -7.15% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Realty Income Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 54.74, a price-book ratio of 1.38, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 182.47, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.68 and a price-sales ratio of 10.99.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.79, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Perkins Coie Trust Co reduced their investment in NYSE:OTIS by 5,200 shares. The trade had a 0.14% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $73.16.

On 10/08/2022, Otis Worldwide Corp traded for a price of $65.26 per share and a market cap of $27.42Bil. The stock has returned -21.40% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Otis Worldwide Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 22.92, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.06 and a price-sales ratio of 2.03.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

