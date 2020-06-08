In ARK’s latest In The Know video, out of concern that the Fed is making a policy error that will cause deflation, we offered some data for our “data-driven” Fed to consider as it prepares for its next decision on November 2. In the face of conflicting data, the unanimity of the Fed’s last decision to increase the Fed funds rate by 75 basis points was surprising.

In this summary, we delineate first the upstream price deflation that is likely to turn into downstream deflation. Then, we focus on the two variables––employment and headline inflation––upon which the Fed seems to be making its decisions. In our view, both are lagging indicators.

Commodity prices are leading indicators, upstream in the stages of processing. Most commodity prices have peaked and, except for food and energy, are falling on a year-over-year basis, as shown below. Without question, food and energy prices are important, but we do not believe that the Fed should be fighting and exacerbating the global pain associated with a supply shock to agriculture and energy commodities caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Peak Closing Price Date Peak Closing Price Peak Closing Price to Last Close Percent Change Closing Price YoY Percent Change Gold 8/6/2020 2,064 -18% -3% Silver 8/10/2020 29 -31% -11% Lumber 5/7/2021 1,686 -74% -34% Iron Ore 6/29/2021 1,387 -45% +7% DRAM 7/9/2021 5 -46% -34% Baltic Dry 10/7/2021 5,650 -65% -65% Copper 3/4/2022 493 -31% -20% Oil 3/8/2022 124 -25% +18% Corn 4/29/2022 818 -16% +28% Container Board* (OCC) – – – -53%

Source: ARK Investment Management LLC, 2022. Data from Bloomberg as of last close, 10/7/2022. *According to Fastmarkets’ RISI Pricing Data, containerboard prices dropped 29% in September and are down ~53% year-over-year. Containerboard correlates to commerce-related shipments.