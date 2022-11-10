CTC LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 275 stocks valued at a total of $158.61Bil. The top holdings were META(0.07%), MSFT(0.05%), and BABA(0.04%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were CTC LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

CTC LLC reduced their investment in NAS:GOOGL by 2,784,480 shares. The trade had a 0.18% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $110.81.

On 10/11/2022, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $97.5235 per share and a market cap of $1,281.72Bil. The stock has returned -29.99% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 18.23, a price-book ratio of 5.02, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.68, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.83 and a price-sales ratio of 4.72.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.69, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru sold out of their 1,206,039-share investment in NAS:TSLA. Previously, the stock had a 0.17% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $278.35 during the quarter.

On 10/11/2022, Tesla Inc traded for a price of $222.78 per share and a market cap of $698.64Bil. The stock has returned -14.85% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Tesla Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 80.62, a price-book ratio of 19.13, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 47.88 and a price-sales ratio of 11.35.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.61, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru sold out of their 2,370,880-share investment in NAS:GOOG. Previously, the stock had a 0.16% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $111.58 during the quarter.

On 10/11/2022, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $98.43 per share and a market cap of $1,281.72Bil. The stock has returned -29.52% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 18.22, a price-book ratio of 5.02, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.68, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.83 and a price-sales ratio of 4.72.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.69, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

CTC LLC reduced their investment in NAS:AMD by 990,644 shares. The trade had a 0.04% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $84.9.

On 10/11/2022, Advanced Micro Devices Inc traded for a price of $57.93 per share and a market cap of $93.32Bil. The stock has returned -44.97% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Advanced Micro Devices Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 24.29, a price-book ratio of 1.68, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.82 and a price-sales ratio of 3.69.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.40, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, CTC LLC bought 458,336 shares of NAS:META for a total holding of 873,946. The trade had a 0.04% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $162.02.

On 10/11/2022, Meta Platforms Inc traded for a price of $128.67 per share and a market cap of $359.57Bil. The stock has returned -59.46% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Meta Platforms Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 11.08, a price-book ratio of 2.87, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.41, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.98 and a price-sales ratio of 3.11.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.35, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

