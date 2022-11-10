HALL LAURIE J TRUSTEE recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 320 stocks valued at a total of $203.00Mil. The top holdings were MSFT(7.43%), AAPL(4.17%), and PG(3.39%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were HALL LAURIE J TRUSTEE’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, HALL LAURIE J TRUSTEE bought 37,745 shares of NYSE:UL for a total holding of 50,857. The trade had a 0.82% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $46.41.

On 10/11/2022, Unilever PLC traded for a price of $43.64 per share and a market cap of $110.93Bil. The stock has returned -13.27% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Unilever PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 20.48, a price-book ratio of 5.85, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.40, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.12 and a price-sales ratio of 2.14.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.75, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, HALL LAURIE J TRUSTEE bought 12,100 shares of NYSE:IBM for a total holding of 14,308. The trade had a 0.71% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $131.33.

On 10/11/2022, International Business Machines Corp traded for a price of $117.28 per share and a market cap of $106.35Bil. The stock has returned -9.11% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, International Business Machines Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 19.11, a price-book ratio of 5.49, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.23 and a price-sales ratio of 2.08.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.97, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

HALL LAURIE J TRUSTEE reduced their investment in NYSE:MDT by 14,586 shares. The trade had a 0.61% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $89.85.

On 10/11/2022, Medtronic PLC traded for a price of $81.53 per share and a market cap of $108.78Bil. The stock has returned -32.58% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Medtronic PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 21.15, a price-book ratio of 2.05, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.65 and a price-sales ratio of 3.56.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.71, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

HALL LAURIE J TRUSTEE reduced their investment in NAS:PYPL by 13,980 shares. The trade had a 0.45% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $88.45.

On 10/11/2022, PayPal Holdings Inc traded for a price of $82.18 per share and a market cap of $97.75Bil. The stock has returned -67.50% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, PayPal Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 48.59, a price-book ratio of 4.94, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.17, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 24.15 and a price-sales ratio of 3.76.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.37, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru sold out of their 6,165-share investment in OTCPK:NSRGY. Previously, the stock had a 0.34% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $117.25 during the quarter.

On 10/11/2022, Nestle SA traded for a price of $105.53 per share and a market cap of $290.95Bil. The stock has returned -10.48% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Nestle SA has a price-earnings ratio of 18.19, a price-book ratio of 6.40, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.79, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.42 and a price-sales ratio of 3.23.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

