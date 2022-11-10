Ownership Capital B.V. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

HERENGRACHT 105-107 AMSTERDAM, P7 1015BE

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 23 stocks valued at a total of $5.17Bil. The top holdings were INTU(7.44%), EW(6.69%), and CSGP(6.37%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Ownership Capital B.V.’s top five trades of the quarter.

Ownership Capital B.V. reduced their investment in NYSE:MA by 244,539 shares. The trade had a 1.33% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $331.16.

On 10/11/2022, Mastercard Inc traded for a price of $287.3 per share and a market cap of $281.97Bil. The stock has returned -17.25% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Mastercard Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 29.55, a price-book ratio of 45.75, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.02, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 23.37 and a price-sales ratio of 13.75.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.67, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Ownership Capital B.V. reduced their investment in NAS:INTU by 191,872 shares. The trade had a 1.27% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $431.13.

On 10/11/2022, Intuit Inc traded for a price of $381.65 per share and a market cap of $109.26Bil. The stock has returned -26.48% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Intuit Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 53.46, a price-book ratio of 6.65, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.85, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 33.68 and a price-sales ratio of 8.67.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.71, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Ownership Capital B.V. reduced their investment in NYSE:EW by 309,950 shares. The trade had a 0.51% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $96.22.

On 10/11/2022, Edwards Lifesciences Corp traded for a price of $81.49 per share and a market cap of $50.61Bil. The stock has returned -24.74% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 35.33, a price-book ratio of 8.50, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.64, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 25.99 and a price-sales ratio of 9.61.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.78, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Ownership Capital B.V. reduced their investment in NAS:MKTX by 108,947 shares. The trade had a 0.48% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $256.63.

On 10/11/2022, MarketAxess Holdings Inc traded for a price of $232.085 per share and a market cap of $8.76Bil. The stock has returned -42.56% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, MarketAxess Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 36.48, a price-book ratio of 8.75, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.24, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.71 and a price-sales ratio of 12.69.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.46, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

Ownership Capital B.V. reduced their investment in NAS:TW by 408,174 shares. The trade had a 0.48% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $68.04.

On 10/11/2022, Tradeweb Markets Inc traded for a price of $52.31 per share and a market cap of $10.85Bil. The stock has returned -36.18% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Tradeweb Markets Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 43.51, a price-book ratio of 2.30, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.34, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.96 and a price-sales ratio of 9.57.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.72, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.