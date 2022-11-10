WILEY BROS.-AINTREE CAPITAL, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 185 stocks valued at a total of $173.00Mil. The top holdings were IJH(7.04%), IJR(6.94%), and AAPL(5.36%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were WILEY BROS.-AINTREE CAPITAL, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 29,985 shares in ARCA:SGOV, giving the stock a 1.74% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $99.81 during the quarter.

On 10/11/2022, iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $100.16 per share and a market cap of $5.15Bil. The stock has returned 0.76% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, WILEY BROS.-AINTREE CAPITAL, LLC bought 89,436 shares of ARCA:CGDV for a total holding of 305,882. The trade had a 1.06% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $22.74.

On 10/11/2022, Capital Group Dividend Value ETF traded for a price of $20.81 per share and a market cap of $748.48Mil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a price-book ratio of 2.91.

The guru established a new position worth 17,103 shares in NYSE:CL, giving the stock a 0.69% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $78.46 during the quarter.

On 10/11/2022, Colgate-Palmolive Co traded for a price of $68.88 per share and a market cap of $57.45Bil. The stock has returned -6.70% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Colgate-Palmolive Co has a price-earnings ratio of 29.81, a price-book ratio of 342.68, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.04 and a price-sales ratio of 3.30.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.82, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, WILEY BROS.-AINTREE CAPITAL, LLC bought 55,504 shares of ARCA:CGGR for a total holding of 312,149. The trade had a 0.63% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $21.37.

On 10/11/2022, Capital Group Growth ETF traded for a price of $19.25 per share and a market cap of $725.77Mil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Capital Group Growth ETF has a price-book ratio of 4.31.

The guru established a new position worth 22,921 shares in NYSE:PFGC, giving the stock a 0.57% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $49.39 during the quarter.

On 10/11/2022, Performance Food Group Co traded for a price of $45.29 per share and a market cap of $7.06Bil. The stock has returned -5.23% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Performance Food Group Co has a price-earnings ratio of 62.98, a price-book ratio of 2.12, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 12.11, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.81 and a price-sales ratio of 0.13.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.66, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

