BENNETT SELBY INVESTMENTS LP recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 52 stocks valued at a total of $125.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(16.76%), GOOG(10.05%), and V(7.62%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were BENNETT SELBY INVESTMENTS LP’s top five trades of the quarter.

BENNETT SELBY INVESTMENTS LP reduced their investment in NAS:META by 4,726 shares. The trade had a 0.59% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $162.02.

On 10/11/2022, Meta Platforms Inc traded for a price of $128.67 per share and a market cap of $359.57Bil. The stock has returned -59.46% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Meta Platforms Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 11.08, a price-book ratio of 2.87, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.41, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.98 and a price-sales ratio of 3.11.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.35, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru sold out of their 4,905-share investment in NYSE:BA. Previously, the stock had a 0.52% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $153.15 during the quarter.

On 10/11/2022, Boeing Co traded for a price of $131.325 per share and a market cap of $78.29Bil. The stock has returned -41.78% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Boeing Co has a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -77.53 and a price-sales ratio of 1.28.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.59, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, BENNETT SELBY INVESTMENTS LP bought 2,177 shares of NYSE:MA for a total holding of 18,927. The trade had a 0.49% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $331.16.

On 10/11/2022, Mastercard Inc traded for a price of $287.3 per share and a market cap of $281.97Bil. The stock has returned -17.25% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Mastercard Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 29.55, a price-book ratio of 45.75, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.02, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 23.37 and a price-sales ratio of 13.75.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.67, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, BENNETT SELBY INVESTMENTS LP bought 3,298 shares of NYSE:V for a total holding of 53,692. The trade had a 0.47% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $203.34.

On 10/11/2022, Visa Inc traded for a price of $179.75 per share and a market cap of $383.93Bil. The stock has returned -20.23% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Visa Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 26.86, a price-book ratio of 11.78, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.87, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.79 and a price-sales ratio of 13.95.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.69, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, BENNETT SELBY INVESTMENTS LP bought 4,805 shares of NAS:GOOG for a total holding of 130,845. The trade had a 0.37% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $111.58.

On 10/11/2022, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $98.43 per share and a market cap of $1,281.72Bil. The stock has returned -29.52% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 18.22, a price-book ratio of 5.02, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.68, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.83 and a price-sales ratio of 4.72.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.69, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

