West Financial Advisors, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

111 EAST GRAND AVE DES MOINES, IA 50309

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 185 stocks valued at a total of $334.00Mil. The top holdings were SPY(23.87%), VEA(10.14%), and MUB(9.88%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were West Financial Advisors, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, West Financial Advisors, LLC bought 72,099 shares of ARCA:MUB for a total holding of 321,385. The trade had a 2.22% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $105.91.

On 10/11/2022, iShares National Muni Bond ETF traded for a price of $103.35 per share and a market cap of $28.21Bil. The stock has returned -8.91% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

West Financial Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:SUB by 71,242 shares. The trade had a 2.17% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $104.22.

On 10/11/2022, iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF traded for a price of $102.84 per share and a market cap of $9.12Bil. The stock has returned -3.49% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 23,238 shares in ARCA:VTI, giving the stock a 1.25% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $198.53 during the quarter.

On 10/11/2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF traded for a price of $179.56 per share and a market cap of $241.64Bil. The stock has returned -18.87% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a price-book ratio of 3.43.

West Financial Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:VCSH by 44,482 shares. The trade had a 0.99% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $75.92.

On 10/11/2022, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $74.1002 per share and a market cap of $40.82Bil. The stock has returned -8.07% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, West Financial Advisors, LLC bought 43,293 shares of NAS:BND for a total holding of 456,012. The trade had a 0.93% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $74.52.

On 10/11/2022, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF traded for a price of $70.695 per share and a market cap of $79.20Bil. The stock has returned -14.84% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.