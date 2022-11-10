Rise Advisors, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 750 stocks valued at a total of $121.00Mil. The top holdings were VTV(12.48%), VUG(11.27%), and DFCF(10.25%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Rise Advisors, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Rise Advisors, LLC bought 97,053 shares of ARCA:VTV for a total holding of 121,934. The trade had a 9.93% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $134.34.

On 10/11/2022, Vanguard Value ETF traded for a price of $124.79 per share and a market cap of $91.54Bil. The stock has returned -7.32% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 15.33 and a price-book ratio of 2.47.

During the quarter, Rise Advisors, LLC bought 53,467 shares of ARCA:VUG for a total holding of 63,544. The trade had a 9.48% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $240.74.

On 10/11/2022, Vanguard Growth ETF traded for a price of $211.2 per share and a market cap of $66.45Bil. The stock has returned -26.97% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 27.05 and a price-book ratio of 7.42.

Rise Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in BATS:FLOT by 53,399 shares. The trade had a 2.69% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.

On 10/11/2022, iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF traded for a price of $50.17 per share and a market cap of $9.22Bil. The stock has returned -0.16% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Rise Advisors, LLC bought 11,252 shares of NYSE:SQ for a total holding of 27,344. The trade had a 0.51% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $70.63.

On 10/11/2022, Block Inc traded for a price of $54.34 per share and a market cap of $33.42Bil. The stock has returned -76.26% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Block Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.97, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -152.66 and a price-sales ratio of 1.81.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.27, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

During the quarter, Rise Advisors, LLC bought 6,405 shares of NAS:PYPL for a total holding of 26,296. The trade had a 0.46% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $88.45.

On 10/11/2022, PayPal Holdings Inc traded for a price of $82.18 per share and a market cap of $97.75Bil. The stock has returned -67.50% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, PayPal Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 48.59, a price-book ratio of 4.94, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.17, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 24.15 and a price-sales ratio of 3.76.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.37, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

