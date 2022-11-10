Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 1225 stocks valued at a total of $242.00Mil. The top holdings were SPLV(5.50%), FSK(4.39%), and AMLP(4.35%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:FTSM by 108,575 shares. The trade had a 2.88% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $59.23.

On 10/11/2022, First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF traded for a price of $59.365 per share and a market cap of $6.51Bil. The stock has returned -0.03% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 48.32 and a price-book ratio of 2.14.

During the quarter, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist, LLC bought 176,065 shares of ARCA:UUP for a total holding of 187,736. The trade had a 2.19% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $28.98.

On 10/11/2022, Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund traded for a price of $30.42 per share and a market cap of $2.14Bil. The stock has returned 20.09% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 62,959 shares in ARCA:SPTS, giving the stock a 0.75% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $29.23 during the quarter.

On 10/11/2022, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF traded for a price of $28.86 per share and a market cap of $3.68Bil. The stock has returned -5.13% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:AAPL by 9,128 shares. The trade had a 0.56% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $156.66.

On 10/11/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $139.36 per share and a market cap of $2,256.65Bil. The stock has returned -1.11% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 23.16, a price-book ratio of 38.92, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.63, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.69 and a price-sales ratio of 5.98.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.82, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist, LLC bought 7,397 shares of ARCA:VTI for a total holding of 29,125. The trade had a 0.55% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $198.53.

On 10/11/2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF traded for a price of $179.56 per share and a market cap of $241.64Bil. The stock has returned -18.87% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a price-book ratio of 3.43.

