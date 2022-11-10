Walker Asset Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

P.O. BOX 8467 SPRINGFIELD, MO 65801

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 85 stocks valued at a total of $111.00Mil. The top holdings were JKHY(39.84%), ORLY(6.18%), and WMT(4.77%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Walker Asset Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Walker Asset Management, LLC bought 17,101 shares of NYSE:WMT for a total holding of 40,881. The trade had a 2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $131.31.

On 10/11/2022, Walmart Inc traded for a price of $130.27 per share and a market cap of $351.01Bil. The stock has returned -5.81% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Walmart Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 25.80, a price-book ratio of 4.53, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.45, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.97 and a price-sales ratio of 0.61.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.86, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Walker Asset Management, LLC bought 1,142 shares of NAS:ORLY for a total holding of 9,765. The trade had a 0.72% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $698.53.

On 10/11/2022, O'Reilly Automotive Inc traded for a price of $732.395 per share and a market cap of $46.21Bil. The stock has returned 20.59% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, O'Reilly Automotive Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 23.05, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.25, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.29 and a price-sales ratio of 3.60.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.05, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Walker Asset Management, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:JKHY by 2,653 shares. The trade had a 0.43% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $195.9.

On 10/11/2022, Jack Henry & Associates Inc traded for a price of $185.915 per share and a market cap of $13.58Bil. The stock has returned 14.20% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Jack Henry & Associates Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 37.71, a price-book ratio of 9.84, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.39, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.91 and a price-sales ratio of 7.04.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.95, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, Walker Asset Management, LLC bought 11,049 shares of BATS:TMFC for a total holding of 39,572. The trade had a 0.3% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $34.3.

On 10/11/2022, Motley Fool 100 Index ETF traded for a price of $30.25 per share and a market cap of $371.09Mil. The stock has returned -24.33% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Motley Fool 100 Index ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 23.94 and a price-book ratio of 5.44.

The guru sold out of their 566-share investment in NAS:CHTR. Previously, the stock had a 0.24% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $428.28 during the quarter.

On 10/11/2022, Charter Communications Inc traded for a price of $318.63 per share and a market cap of $51.14Bil. The stock has returned -54.92% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Charter Communications Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 10.22, a price-book ratio of 5.18, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.55, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.98 and a price-sales ratio of 1.06.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.40, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.