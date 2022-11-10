NOVARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 167 stocks valued at a total of $781.00Mil. The top holdings were SPY(5.23%), MSFT(4.10%), and AAPL(3.72%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were NOVARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

NOVARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:XLY by 43,226 shares. The trade had a 0.74% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $156.19.

On 10/11/2022, Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR traded for a price of $140.4 per share and a market cap of $14.32Bil. The stock has returned -21.88% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR has a price-earnings ratio of 23.19 and a price-book ratio of 5.86.

During the quarter, NOVARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC bought 76,407 shares of NYSE:EMR for a total holding of 175,968. The trade had a 0.72% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $83.05.

On 10/11/2022, Emerson Electric Co traded for a price of $78.23 per share and a market cap of $46.33Bil. The stock has returned -14.62% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Emerson Electric Co has a price-earnings ratio of 14.84, a price-book ratio of 4.52, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.36, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.80 and a price-sales ratio of 2.43.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.84, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

NOVARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC reduced their investment in NAS:INTC by 139,511 shares. The trade had a 0.65% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $34.09.

On 10/11/2022, Intel Corp traded for a price of $25.24 per share and a market cap of $103.76Bil. The stock has returned -50.01% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Intel Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 5.40, a price-book ratio of 1.02, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.39, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 3.31 and a price-sales ratio of 1.43.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.51, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, NOVARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC bought 13,874 shares of ARCA:IVV for a total holding of 60,826. The trade had a 0.64% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $397.41.

On 10/11/2022, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $363.01 per share and a market cap of $273.05Bil. The stock has returned -15.40% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.92 and a price-book ratio of 3.77.

The guru established a new position worth 54,214 shares in NYSE:ICE, giving the stock a 0.63% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $100.21 during the quarter.

On 10/11/2022, Intercontinental Exchange Inc traded for a price of $91.65 per share and a market cap of $50.99Bil. The stock has returned -27.28% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 15.31, a price-book ratio of 2.25, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.86, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.45 and a price-sales ratio of 5.42.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.79, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

