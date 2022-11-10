KEMPNER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 60 stocks valued at a total of $151.00Mil. The top holdings were BSM(5.17%), CFR(4.75%), and LNC(4.65%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were KEMPNER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 516,815-share investment in NAS:VTRS. Previously, the stock had a 3.3% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $9.85 during the quarter.

On 10/11/2022, Viatris Inc traded for a price of $9.575 per share and a market cap of $11.51Bil. The stock has returned -26.78% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Viatris Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 15.05, a price-book ratio of 0.58, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.73 and a price-sales ratio of 0.64.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.88, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru sold out of their 40,039-share investment in NYSE:MRK. Previously, the stock had a 2.23% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $89.27 during the quarter.

On 10/11/2022, Merck & Co Inc traded for a price of $91.77 per share and a market cap of $232.58Bil. The stock has returned 18.32% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Merck & Co Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 14.08, a price-book ratio of 5.37, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.84, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.02 and a price-sales ratio of 4.08.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.86, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

KEMPNER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC. reduced their investment in NYSE:CAH by 67,094 shares. The trade had a 2.14% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $63.39.

On 10/11/2022, Cardinal Health Inc traded for a price of $70.87 per share and a market cap of $18.57Bil. The stock has returned 49.52% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cardinal Health Inc has a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 266.25 and a price-sales ratio of 0.11.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.08, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru sold out of their 53,708-share investment in NYSE:CTVA. Previously, the stock had a 1.78% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $58.26 during the quarter.

On 10/11/2022, Corteva Inc traded for a price of $61.65 per share and a market cap of $44.29Bil. The stock has returned 46.51% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Corteva Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 26.01, a price-book ratio of 1.73, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.24 and a price-sales ratio of 2.68.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.23, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru established a new position worth 35,110 shares in NAS:TER, giving the stock a 1.75% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $90.96 during the quarter.

On 10/11/2022, Teradyne Inc traded for a price of $74.78 per share and a market cap of $11.72Bil. The stock has returned -30.42% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Teradyne Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 15.64, a price-book ratio of 5.13, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.25, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.17 and a price-sales ratio of 3.85.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.68, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

