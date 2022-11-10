Norman Fields, Gottscho Capital Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 69 stocks valued at a total of $206.00Mil. The top holdings were BRK.B(16.08%), COST(14.75%), and AAPL(11.05%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Norman Fields, Gottscho Capital Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 89,000-share investment in LTS:0J2E. Previously, the stock had a 1.35% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $28.16 during the quarter.

On 10/11/2022, HP Inc traded for a price of $28.16 per share and a market cap of $25.14Bil. The stock has returned 3.55% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, HP Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 4.37, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.24, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 3.81 and a price-sales ratio of 0.42.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.70, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Norman Fields, Gottscho Capital Management, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:DHI by 33,193 shares. The trade had a 1.01% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $73.49.

On 10/11/2022, D.R. Horton Inc traded for a price of $73.14 per share and a market cap of $25.61Bil. The stock has returned -10.42% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, D.R. Horton Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 4.73, a price-book ratio of 1.42, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.17, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.11 and a price-sales ratio of 0.81.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.62, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru established a new position worth 10,845 shares in NAS:ILMN, giving the stock a 1.01% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $203.08 during the quarter.

On 10/11/2022, Illumina Inc traded for a price of $201.07 per share and a market cap of $31.65Bil. The stock has returned -50.24% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Illumina Inc has a price-book ratio of 3.04, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 85.05 and a price-sales ratio of 6.73.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.48, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, Norman Fields, Gottscho Capital Management, LLC bought 30,532 shares of NYSE:OXY for a total holding of 41,507. The trade had a 0.91% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $64.03.

On 10/11/2022, Occidental Petroleum Corp traded for a price of $65.32 per share and a market cap of $60.91Bil. The stock has returned 97.03% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Occidental Petroleum Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 6.24, a price-book ratio of 3.36, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.71 and a price-sales ratio of 1.88.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.28, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru established a new position worth 10,304 shares in NYSE:LNN, giving the stock a 0.72% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $151.42 during the quarter.

On 10/11/2022, Lindsay Corp traded for a price of $153.15 per share and a market cap of $1.69Bil. The stock has returned 0.65% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Lindsay Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 31.74, a price-book ratio of 4.45, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.90, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.05 and a price-sales ratio of 2.31.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

