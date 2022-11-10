HUDSON VALLEY INVESTMENT ADVISORS INC /ADV recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

117 GRAND STREET, SUITE 201 GOSHEN, NY 10924

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 217 stocks valued at a total of $623.00Mil. The top holdings were MSFT(4.17%), SHY(4.04%), and OBT(3.76%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were HUDSON VALLEY INVESTMENT ADVISORS INC /ADV’s top five trades of the quarter.

HUDSON VALLEY INVESTMENT ADVISORS INC /ADV reduced their investment in ARCA:NYF by 491,456 shares. The trade had a 2.6% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $52.44.

On 10/11/2022, iShares New York Muni Bond ETF traded for a price of $51.0039 per share and a market cap of $502.39Mil. The stock has returned -9.79% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 489,571 shares in NAS:PFF, giving the stock a 2.49% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $33.19 during the quarter.

On 10/11/2022, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock traded for a price of $31.029 per share and a market cap of $13.95Bil. The stock has returned -15.48% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

HUDSON VALLEY INVESTMENT ADVISORS INC /ADV reduced their investment in NAS:SHY by 72,533 shares. The trade had a 0.95% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $82.09.

On 10/11/2022, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $81.085 per share and a market cap of $28.59Bil. The stock has returned -4.97% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 41,495 shares in NYSE:ABBV, giving the stock a 0.89% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $143.55 during the quarter.

On 10/11/2022, AbbVie Inc traded for a price of $143.38 per share and a market cap of $252.74Bil. The stock has returned 34.56% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, AbbVie Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.23, a price-book ratio of 17.24, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.41, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.86 and a price-sales ratio of 4.43.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.08, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, HUDSON VALLEY INVESTMENT ADVISORS INC /ADV bought 170,008 shares of ARCA:SPIB for a total holding of 369,243. The trade had a 0.86% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $32.43.

On 10/11/2022, SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $31.215 per share and a market cap of $5.69Bil. The stock has returned -12.16% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.