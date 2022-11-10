LVZ, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 115 stocks valued at a total of $574.00Mil. The top holdings were IJH(19.89%), IVE(13.01%), and IJR(10.56%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were LVZ, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, LVZ, Inc. bought 2,180,022 shares of ARCA:DUHP for a total holding of 2,212,702. The trade had a 8.11% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $23.67.

On 10/11/2022, Dimensional US High Profitability ETF traded for a price of $21.84 per share and a market cap of $946.54Mil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 16.42 and a price-book ratio of 7.19.

LVZ, Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:GSLC by 440,549 shares. The trade had a 5.55% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $78.52.

On 10/11/2022, Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF traded for a price of $72.075 per share and a market cap of $10.65Bil. The stock has returned -15.76% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 16.69 and a price-book ratio of 3.30.

LVZ, Inc. reduced their investment in BATS:IEFA by 240,308 shares. The trade had a 2.38% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $58.8.

On 10/11/2022, iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF traded for a price of $53.19 per share and a market cap of $76.35Bil. The stock has returned -25.06% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.31 and a price-book ratio of 1.52.

LVZ, Inc. reduced their investment in NAS:FTSL by 285,420 shares. The trade had a 2.12% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $44.8.

On 10/11/2022, FIRST TR EXCHANGE4 traded for a price of $44.4 per share and a market cap of $3.02Bil. The stock has returned -3.79% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 249,691 shares in ARCA:FLTB, giving the stock a 2.07% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $48.55 during the quarter.

On 10/11/2022, Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF traded for a price of $47.4659 per share and a market cap of $237.38Mil. The stock has returned -7.96% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

